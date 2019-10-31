Menu
The nib foundation said the $1 million over four years will go towards supporting Indigenous-led programs to tackle the current 10-year life expectancy gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.
Health

$1m in dividends to fund indigenous health

31st Oct 2019 1:38 PM | Updated: 1:38 PM

One million dollars in unclaimed dividends from health insurer nib will be used to help fund health programs for Indigenous Australians.

In what's believed to be a first for corporate Australia, nib shareholders voted to change the company's constitution in 2017 to allow dividends unclaimed for five years to be transferred to the nib foundation, rather than going to the government.

"We believe more needs to be done and we feel we have a responsibility to play our part," said nib foundation executive officer Amy Tribe.

