$1m plan to create Tweed AFL powerhouse

AN infrastructure development worth nearly $1 million could transfer a Tweed Australian rules club from the forgotten border battlers to state league powerhouse.

Coolangatta Tweed are at the forefront of a host of projects AFL Queensland has prioritised for Gold Coast, with additional funding required to complete the plans on the back of a financial investment from the State Government and Gold Coast City Council.

New female-friendly change-room facilities at Southport, Labrador and Burleigh all also among the AFL's plans along with oval developments at Coomera, Firth Park in Mudgeeraba, Carrara and in Robina's Greenheart project.

The club is set to land new change rooms and toilets from around $850,000 in funding, the field is being revamped, the canteen is getting a $20,000 re-fit and Coolangatta Tweed officials have put plans together to take over the sports club at the precinct that could arm the junior and senior clubs with the financial backing to thrive.

"It's so great for the club and it's been a long time coming," Coolangatta Tweed vice-president John Lavender said.

The development application for the change-rooms was submitted on September 26 and the club believes approval, and the subsequent building application, are only weeks away.

The club is also hopeful of being the new tenants of the sports club located at the precinct.

For years the football club and sports club have been divided, limiting any funding that could be generated and put towards the football entity run by volunteers.

But with the tenants of the sports club recently failing an audit, Coolangatta Tweed have plans to apply for the lease as a joint venture with an undisclosed party who is understood to be prepared to invest $1 million to revamp the sports club.

"We are doing a strategic plan for the sports club at the moment," Lavender said.

"We want it to become a high performance centre for our footy players, with women at the highest level. Our men are in Division 2 but we have aspirations to get into the QAFL in the next three to five years."

The move to the QAFL would provide players in Queensland's most southern club the chance to be part of a system where they can play from their juniors to state league football in both male and female.

The Carrara Saints have had a promise from LNP Mudgeeraba MP Ros Bates of $250,000 in funding they hope will enable them to establish a third oval to go alongside the two full-sized fields and open the door for a development application of a sports club at the venue.

Labrador Tigers have been provided a $500,000 pledge from Bonney MP Sam O'Connor that will go towards new change rooms, including new female facilities, activity space and memorabilia room.

PRIORITY PROJECTS:

- Deliver upgrades to Metricon Stadium precinct including community field lighting (training),

AFLW grandstand/match facilities/broadcast lighting on main precinct training oval (new

Tier 2 venue) and a bus Interchange/pedestrian Bridge across Nerang-Broadbeach Road.

- Deliver new female-friendly change facilities at Coolangatta, Southport, Labrador and

Burleigh

- Improve overall network capacity through new oval developments at Coomera, Firth Park,

Carrara and Robina's Greenheart project

- Create usable open space for training and competition through access to school ovals and

the installation of goalposts in public reserves

- Work with Logan City Council to plan for facility requirements at Yarrabilba and Flagstone