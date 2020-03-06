Menu
Crash, Anderleigh
News

2 people dead following horror crash north of Gympie

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
6th Mar 2020 5:35 PM | Updated: 7:13 PM
VIDEO: A rescue chopper has flown one seriously injured person to hospital

 

UPDATE: 6pm

THE police forensic crash unit is now on the scene of a horror crash which occurred north of Gympie this afternoon, and in which two people have reportedly and tragically lost their lives.

The deaths have not been confirmed by police at this stage.

Serious crash at Gunalda.
Multiple emergency service units have been on the scene since shortly after 4pm.

Two people were immediately listed as "critical" following what is believed to have been a head-on collision, but it is now believed they have both succumbed to their injuries.

They are reportedly an older man and woman.

The unconfirmed deaths are in addition to a third person being airlifted in a serious condition with suspected internal injuries, and another two people being transported by ambulance to hospital with less life threatening injuries.

Chopper about to take off near Gunalda after double fatality
It is believed the three people who were travelling in an SUV have survived the collision, which occurred on a lonely but bitumened stretch of Anderleigh Road, south of Gunalda just before 4pm this afternoon.

The stretch of road is described as relatively flat and stright, with a slight cres, but no other roads intersecting nearby.

It involved a sedan and an SUV, and there are some reports that the people involved are residents of the Gympie region, though this too is yet to be officially confirmed by authorities.

 

 

EARLIER 5:10pm

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman says two of five patients involved in a serious crash at Gunalda this afternoon are in a critical condition.

The spokeswoman said two of the remaining three patients were in a serious condition, and the remaining one was stable.

The circumstances of the crash, and how many vehicles were involved, remains unclear.

More to come.

 

EARLIER

CRITICAL Care Paramedics are in attendance at a serious traffic crash at Gunalda this afternoon.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported paramedics and critical care had arrived on the scene on Anderleigh Rd after reports of the crash surfaced at about 3.58pm.

It's not yet known how many people or vehicles were involved in the crash, or the condition of any of the patients.

More information as it comes to hand.

