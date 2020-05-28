Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Blackwater lines for covid testing. Picture: ABC
Blackwater lines for covid testing. Picture: ABC
Health

200 Blackwater residents tested for COVID-19

vanessa jarrett
28th May 2020 12:43 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BLACKWATER’S new fever clinic is well underway with almost 200 patients already tested.

Twenty-two staff are on the ground at Blackwater Rodeo Grounds, made up of 10 clinicians, eight administration and four working in transformation.

Some staff made the trip from Rockhampton and Gladstone late last night with other staff from Emerald and Blackwater as well.

There are also three doctors going between two fever clinics and Blackwater Hospital’s emergency department

As of 12.15pm, 194 patients had been tested.

Around 10 people were lined up at the gates at 8am when the clinic opened.

Fever clinic staff are urging people to make bookings.

Phone 4920 5800 to make an appointment, the line is open between 5am and 8pm.

The fever clinic will remain at Blackwater until at least Monday, to be reassessed next week.

blackwater news coronavirus coronavirus blackwater coronavirus fever clinics
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man critically injured after falling out off a ute

        premium_icon Man critically injured after falling out off a ute

        News The man was driving in a ute on a property in Central West Queensland when he fell out.

        Community members take a stand against retail giant

        premium_icon Community members take a stand against retail giant

        News Two Central Queensland towns have fought back against business closures in the...

        Nurse’s illegal roadtrip linked to Blackwater death

        premium_icon Nurse’s illegal roadtrip linked to Blackwater death

        News The body of a 30-year-old Nathan Turner was found by his partner

        Call for stimulus to prevent building industry “bloodbath”

        premium_icon Call for stimulus to prevent building industry “bloodbath”

        News Figures show a 34 per cent decrease in dwellings approvals