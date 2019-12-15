DAY 26: Fraser Island bushfire not completely out after rain

Photos of the Fraser Island fire, now in its 20th day, taken on December 4 from the air.

UPDATE DECEMBER 14, 2.40PM:

DESPITE heavy rain on Friday, a Queensland Parks and Wildlife spokeswoman has confirmed the bushfire at the southern end of Fraser Island has not completely been put out.

Now in its 25th day, the Chronicle understands crews continue to patrol and monitor the blaze.

For more information on road closures visit: parks.des.qld.gov.au/parks/fraser/.

UPDATE DECEMBER 13, 5PM:

AFTER 23 days, the blaze burning at the southern end of Fraser Island with an 11km backing fire front has been contained.

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service, the Butchulla Land and Sea Rangers, the Quandamooka Yoolooburrabee Aboriginal Corporation Rangers and the Queensland Fire and Emergency Service worked together to contain the fire south of Dillinghams Rd.

A spokesperson from the Department of Environment and Science said QPWS have implemented an Incident Action Plan, which has been approved by QFES.

The bushfire is in inaccessible terrain and has burned through approximately 13,500 hectares.

Diilinghams Rd remains closed to all traffic but the Inland Rd to the 11km access track remains open to traffic.

The Inland Rd is closed from the 11km access track to the 18km access track.

The Southern Lakes Scenic Dr remains open.

Crews are working together to backburn during the cooler night time conditions and monitoring and strengthening of containment lines during the day.

Thirteen fire crews are working through split shifts and fresh crews are being rotated into shifts to manage fatigue.

QFES conducted aerial mapping on yesterday to help determine the extent of the fire.

Further containment activities are planned to continue over the next few days pending favourable weather conditions.

Ongoing patrolling and mopping up will continue as long as deemed necessary to ensure the fire is contained within current containment lines.

QPWS reminds visitors that there is a fire ban on Fraser Island.

For more information, please visit: parks.des.qld.gov.au/parks/fraser/.

UPDATE DECEMBER 10, 3.10PM:

PARK rangers are continuing to patrol a fire burning at the southern end of Fraser Island.

The blaze is now in its 20th day of burning as Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers monitor the area with help from Queensland Fire and Emergency Service.

Information about track closures and camping restrictions can found at parks.des.qld.gov.au/park-alerts.

There is no threat to property at this time, however smoke from this fire will continue to affect residents in surrounding areas including Hervey Bay, Maryborough, Tiaro, townships along the Great Sandy Strait, Gympie and Noosa.

UPDATE DECEMBER 9, 11.40PM:

THE fire burning at the southern end of Fraser Island has entered its 19th day.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the vegetation fire was burning in inaccessible country in the vicinity of the Snout Point firebreak.

QFES crews are assisting the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service to monitor and patrol the area.

Information about track closures or camping restrictions can found at parks.des.qld.gov.au/park-alerts.

There is no threat to property at this time, however smoke from this fire will continue to affect residents in the surrounding areas, including Hervey Bay, Rainbow Beach, Tin Can Bay, Maaroom, Boonooroo, Poona, Tinnanbar, Tuan, Tiaro, Maryborough, Bauple, Glenwood, Gunalda and Mungar.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep their medication close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call 000 immediately.

UPDATE DECEMBER 6:

QUEENSLAND Parks and Wildlife Service crews continue to manage a fire on the bottom end of K'gari.

The fire currently extends from Garrys Anchorage south east to Hook Point.

A Department of Environment and Science spokesman said QPWS is securing fire lines and has five fire crews working during the day and four at night.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency crews are also on site and aerial mappings is being conducted daily.

The fire is within containment lines and crews are working to strengthen those lines.

As a result of the fire, smoke may be seen around Dilli Village, Hook Point, Sheridan flats and Lake Boomanjin. Smoke may also be seen from the mainland.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the roads, so it is important that motorists drive safely to the conditions.

The Inland Rd is closed until further notice, please check the tide times before leaving and adapt your driving to tide requirements.

While at this stage there is no impact on drivers' use of Hook Point Rd or beach access, visitors and residents are asked to remain alert to the possibility of changing conditions, and to stay aware via park alerts at des.qld.gov.au.

Garrys Anchorage and Coolooloi camping area are closed until further notice.

Please observe all signage, barriers and directions from rangers and do not enter closed areas.

Aside from the closed campgrounds, there is no threat to campers on the island.

The prevailing wind conditions are pushing smoke away from the open camp sites.

Anyone on the mainland that is being affected by the smoke is advised to close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

People suffering from respiratory conditions should keep their medication close by.

UPDATE THURSDAY, DEC 5, 3.40PM:

A FIRE, believed to have been started by a lighting strike, is in its 15th day of burning on Fraser Island.

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service are continuing to monitor and patrol the fire burning in inaccessible country near Snout Point firebreak on the southern end the island.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed crews had done aerial mapping of the blaze to assist fire fighting efforts earlier today.

Smoke is still affecting areas of the Wide Bay.

There is not threat to property at this time.

UPDATE NOV 26:

A BLAZE at the southern end of Fraser Island, which is estimated to have burnt 2,000 hectares, has entered its sixth day.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service are currently managing the fire which is under control.

QPWS were securing fire lines and had two fire crews with mop-up units, plus two tractors and a water tanker on site yesterday.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are providing planning support.

Crews are currently using standard firebreaks and natural wind conditions to hold/slow the fire.

Department of Environment and Science spokeswoman said back-burning is not in use at this point as weather conditions are not favourable and QPWS wants to minimise both fire intensity and the area burnt.

"Water aircraft were utilised initially, but they are not being used at the moment as the fire is under control currently and conditions do not require them," the spokeswoman said.

"Aircraft can be used at a later time if conditions change.

"Fire embers are not affecting the mainland, and the fire itself is not posing a threat to the rest of the island under the current weather conditions.

"However, if conditions change contingency plans have been put in place to manage those risks.

"While K'gari's world heritage listing does not impact firefighting activities, conservation is a solid consideration when managing the fires, as it is in other national parks."

DES has not received any reports of injured animals so far.

If members of the public do come across an injured animal they should report it to RSPCA Queensland on 1300 ANIMAL (1300 264 625)

DES spokeswoman said the exact time of ignition is not known, but it is likely that the fire originated from lightning.

Visitors and residents are asked to remain alert to the possibility of changing conditions, and to stay aware via park alerts at des.qld.gov.au.

The fire currently extends from Garrys Anchorage south east to Hook Point.