2018 World Series of Darts coming in August

FIVE-time world champion Raymond van Barneveld and former world youth champion Michael Smith have been added to the star-studded line-up for the 2018 World Series of Darts coming to Auckland, Brisbane and Melbourne in August.

Barneveld will return Down Under and will be looking for further joy in Australia and New Zealand after successful campaigns in the past.

Smith, who currently sits in second place on the Unibet Premier League table and has won two ranking titles this year, has also been invited for five events on the World Series tour (including Oceania) by the Professional Darts Corporation.

"This year's World Series of Darts is shaping up to be a thrilling set of tournaments," said PDC chairman Barry Hearn.

"Michael Smith is enjoying his breakthrough year on the big stage after knocking on the door in recent times, and after having a taste of the World Series in 2017 has now got a great opportunity to light up the global stage.

"Raymond's profile makes him a massive draw in New Zealand and Australia, where he has previously reached World Series finals, and as the sport's elder statesman in playing terms will be a big drawcard for fans Down Under."

The world's top four players - Michael van Gerwen, Peter Wright, Rob Cross and Gary Anderson - will compete in all World Series of Darts events this year, including the Oceanic leg of the tour.

Australian favourites Simon Whitlock, Kyle Anderson and Corey Cadby will compete in Auckland, Melbourne and Brisbane, with seven Oceanic representatives also set to qualify for the treble-header.

The Auckland Darts Masters will be held from August 3-5 at the Trusts Arena. For tickets, visit www.ticketek.co.nz.

The Melbourne Darts Masters runs from August 10-12 at the Hisense Arena with tickets available from www.ticketek.com.au.

Following the success of the sold-out International Pro Darts Showdown Series in January, Brisbane gets a first World Series of Darts event.

The Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre will host the world's best players from August 17-19.

For tickets, head to www.ticketek.com.au.