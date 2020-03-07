Menu
21 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after being tested aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship off the California coast.
Health

21 cases of coronavirus confirmed on cruise

by Adrianna Zappavigna
7th Mar 2020 9:25 AM

Twenty-one people aboard a mammoth cruise ship off the California coast have tested positive for the new coronavirus, Vice President Mike Pence announced Friday, including 19 crew members.

The ship was carrying 3533 people, including at least four Australians.

At this stage it's unclear if the four Australians on-board are among the confirmed cases.

Pence said the federal government is working with California officials on a plan to bring the ship to a non-commercial port this weekend and the 3,500 passengers and crew members will be tested for the virus.

The Grand Princess cruise ship could be infected with coronavirus. Picture: AP/Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle
Friday's test results come amid evidence the vessel was the breeding ground for a deadly cluster of at least 10 cases during its previous voyage.

Coronavirus test kits were delivered to the ship on Thursday and samples were collected from 45 people, Princess Cruises said in a statement.

A video posted on social media by the California National Guard showed a military helicopter flying over the ship and lowering the test kits by rope.

It has been told it cannot dock until tests are carried out. Picture: AP/Michele Smith
