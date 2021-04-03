Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Three people have been rushed to hospital and more treated for breathing difficulties after a reported chlorine leak at a public pool.
Three people have been rushed to hospital and more treated for breathing difficulties after a reported chlorine leak at a public pool.
News

21 treated over chlorine leak at pool

by Anthony Piovesan
3rd Apr 2021 12:29 PM

Three people are being rushed to hospital after a reported chlorine leak at an aquatic centre in a popular Victorian beach town.

Air and road ambulances were dispatched to Apollo Bay Aquatic and Leisure Centre on Saturday after paramedics first received reports of a chlorine leak at about 10.50am.

It's understood two people are being flown to the Alfred Hospital while another is being transported to Geelong Hospital.

A Country Fire Authority (CFA) spokesperson said about 21 people were treated after being exposed to the chlorine leak, but most would not require hospitalisation.

It's understood two young children were among the patients treated.

"It appears there were multiple people who were inside the building at the time who will be assessed," Ambulance Victoria said in a statement earlier on Saturday.

CFA has issued an alert about a "chemical hazard" at the Costin Street aquatic centre.

CFA warned there was "no threat to the community", but urged people in the area to keep roads clear for emergency crews.

Hazmat crews are en route from Lara.

Apollo Bay Aquatic and Leisure Centre has been contacted.

More to come.

anthony.piovesan@news.com.au

Originally published as 21 treated over chlorine leak at pool

chemical leak chlorine pools swimming

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No action on treasurer’s $100m regional mining fund: MP

        Premium Content No action on treasurer’s $100m regional mining fund: MP

        Politics Despite the resources funding pie being announced about 10 months ago, the development of funding guidelines has still not been publicly released.

        ‘ECSTATIC’: History made on first day of Rockynats

        Premium Content ‘ECSTATIC’: History made on first day of Rockynats

        News WERE YOU THERE? Check out the photos from day one of Qld’s biggest car festival in...

        Easter storms expected across CQ region

        Premium Content Easter storms expected across CQ region

        Weather Don’t forget an umbrella with showers and storms forecasted across the Central...

        MORE PHOTOS and VIDEO: RockyNATS 2021 Friday 02 April

        Premium Content MORE PHOTOS and VIDEO: RockyNATS 2021 Friday 02 April

        News Were you photographed at the Showgrounds by our roving reporters?