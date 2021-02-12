22yo stabbed man in back with flick knife at Rainbow Beach

The McDonald’s employee pulled out a knife and stabbed a stranger who made a comment about his ex girlfriend on New Year’s Eve.

A fast food employee who stabbed a stranger in the back with a flick knife at Rainbow Beach last New Year's eve has been remanded for psychiatric evaluation.

Chase Pedley, 22, appeared for sentencing over the stabbing in the Gympie District Court this week, but has been remanded to a Sunshine Coast court and for psychiatric evaluation.

He was visiting his then girlfriend in Rainbow Beach on New Year's eve 2019, and the two had been "heavily drinking," the court heard.

At around 11pm they went to a bakery and bought a pie. As they were walking, a stranger started to talk to Pedley about his pie.

Crown Prosecutor Aleksandra Nikolic told Gympie District Court this week the stranger then made a suggestive comment towards the girlfriend, making Pedley angry.

"The complainant said he was only joking around and walked away," Ms Nikolic said.

"The defendant then ran after him and stabbed in the lower back with a flick knife that he had on him."

One of the victim's friends noticed he was bleeding and they told two nearby police officers.

The stabbed man was taken to the Gympie Hospital where he was treated for a 5cm wound that needed five stitches.

Ms Nikolic said police were able to obtain CCTV footage and found Pedley at his girlfriend's house.

"He lied to police and said he was asleep in his bed and showed no remorse at that time," she said.

Pedley's solicitor said he had suffered from significant childhood abuse.

"He was tortured and subjected to emotional manipulation," Ms Bain said.

"Child safety became involved at a very young age."

Due to these reasons and the fact abuse had been "normalised" for Pedley, Ms Bain asked for a psychiatric examination to be carried out.

Judge Glen Cash adjourned the matter to continue in Maroochydore District Court.

