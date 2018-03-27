REVEALED: 23 teachers suspended over sexual misconduct

TWENTY-THREE Queensland teachers have had their licences suspended over allegations of sexual misconduct, since November 2016.

Five of the teachers were allegedly caught with child pornography and three had sexual relations with current students.

Four developed relationships with ex-students after they graduated, with one of the teachers involved working at a special education school.

Another teacher had his licence suspended when he was accused of rape and two others were also taken out of the classroom over charges of indecent treatment of children and incest.

In a separate incident a teacher was suspended when it emerged he was facing criminal charges for flashing women at a swimming pool - while there were children around.

One male teacher discussed his homosexuality at length with a young student before pressing him to confess he was gay while another male teacher discussed periods with year-seven students and asked them to send him pictures of them dancing.

Seven teachers in total were suspended for non-sexual allegations, over the same period.

These included one charged with attempted murder, another who stabbed a woman he became obsessed with and a design and technology teacher whose students let off a fire extinguisher - before some were injured when they locked one another in a cupboard - while he was in charge.

Education Minister Grace Grace was asked whether parents should be concerned about these facts.

"Let's be clear relationships between teachers and students should always be respectful, appropriate and confined to the classroom," Ms Grace said.

"The Palaszczuk Government has zero tolerance to any teachers who step over the line.

"Teachers are fully aware of the consequences of any breach of trust, impropriety or illegal activity."

A spokesman said there are 50,821 teachers employed in Queensland schools.

The information in question came to light through an analysis of decisions published by the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

Although the dates on which the teacher's licences were suspended range back to 2016 all of them appeared before the Tribunal in the past year.

In Queensland when a teacher's licence is suspended the Queensland College of Teachers must have its decision validated by the Tribunal, as such, all who face losing their licence appear before it.

Notably only one teacher - Ian Anthony Plumbley - who stabbed a woman he was obsessed with and is believed to have been based on the Gold Coast at the time of his offending, was named during proceedings.

All other identities were suppressed.

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath was asked whether she thought more child sex-offenders should be named publicly.

"Identity suppression is a matter for the courts to consider," she said

"It is a measure to protect the identity of any child victims."

The State-Government was also asked if parents at the schools where these teachers had contact with children were told what had happened.

"All I can say is that schools and education department have to act in accordance with laws designed to protect the identity of child victims and to ensure that the alleged perpetrator gets a fair trial," a spokesman said.

"There is no room for manouvre."

The CEO of the Daniel Morcombe foundation, Holly Brennan said she had been contacted by one of the parents whose child was the victim in a matter listed above.

She said in that case parents at the school were not all informed what happened but queried the need for this to happen, on the grounds it could lead to the victim being identified.

Ms Brennan said in the case in question it was a good thing that the child had been educated in reporting inappropriate touching - something which the Foundation champions.

She praised the Queensland College of Teachers for suspending teachers' licences as soon as allegations were raised instead of waiting until they had undergone a criminal trial.

"I think that's fantastic that the Queensland College of Teachers does that," she said.