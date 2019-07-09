231cm NBA behemoth’s freakish talents

YAO Ming has a long and established list of making regular-sized celebrities and fellow NBA players look tiny.

But his spot atop the throne looks set to be surpassed with the latest basketball phenom coming in even taller than Yao.

Tacko Fall stands at an absurd 231cm and took the college basketball scene by storm and made international headlines when he dwarfed the games biggest prospect during March Madness.

And according to draft analyst Jonathan Givony, Fall's ridiculous measurements "broke every figure in our database for height, wingspan and reach" when he went through the mandatory tape measure test at the recent college combine.

Despite going undrafted, Fall landed on the Boston Celtics Summer League roster and he's added the latest chapter to what will be a lifetime of ridiculous photos.

This is Tacko Fall standing next to other NBA players.#NBASummer pic.twitter.com/nU3Lfv1ynx — ESPN (@espn) July 9, 2019

Yes that is a regulation sized basketball ring and to put it into even greater context, the two Cleveland Cavaliers players next to him both stand at 193cm.

The NBA is full of extremely tall human beings with the average height being 201cm, but Fall just makes that number look infantile.

He has quickly become a fan favourite during the NBA's Summer League tournament in Las Vegas with crowds erupting every time he steps on the floor and booing when the Celtics coaches take him out.

If the league had a popularity award in this tournament, they'd name it after Tacko Fall. The crowd goes giddy each time he checks in. — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) July 9, 2019

Boasting an incredible 2.5m wingspan and a 3m standing reach, his presence in the paint has deterred plenty of shooters from taking him on.

In his two games so far his numbers haven't lit up the box score, but the fans are desperate for a team to sign him up.

Tacko Fall is a cheat code. 😳 (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/ukcyxLZ5dF — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) July 9, 2019

Fall has quickly become the hit of the tournament and is drawing more eyeballs than even Zion Williamson, but without a guaranteed roster spot the reports of a move Down Under have been floated.

According to the NBL's Liam Santamaria, the South East Melbourne Phoenix have inquired about the possibility of signing one of the world's tallest individuals.

"The Phoenix want to play an up-tempo style, so whether (the Tacko discussion) progresses will be interesting to see," Santamaria said.

Bringing a man of Fall's proportions Down Under would be an incredible signing and means we'd get a first hand look at him turning everyone around him into tiny figures.

All we know for now is that he is without doubt the fans MVP and Celtics supporters may riot if he's not handed a roster spot. Plus we want to see him go up against Boban Marjanovic already.

If Tacko Fall isn't on the #Celtics roster opening night, I"m quitting the #NBA pic.twitter.com/PM2aTdXC9e — Adam Kaufman (@AdamMKaufman) July 9, 2019

Feet on the ground, knees bent, hand still on the rim.



The NBA may have to raise the hoop b/c of Tacko Fall. pic.twitter.com/yr0M6ksIdm — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) July 9, 2019

Based on roars at Summer League, rankings of Celtics legends goes like this:



Larry Bird

Bill Russell

Tacko Fall — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 9, 2019

Tacko Fall has summer league going wild — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) July 9, 2019