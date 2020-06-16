$290k funding relief for 39 Isaac businesses

Isaac Region businesses have received part of a $290,000 grant to help them recover from COVID-19

THIRTY-NINE businesses across the Isaac region have each received part of a $290,000 boost to help them recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Isaac Regional Council distributed the funds after 12 more Community Chest grants were approved as part of the council’s Road to COVID-19 Recovery Stimulus Packages.

Isaac Mayor Anne Baker said most applicants had been successful in accessing funding.

“Out of 47 applications considered, 39 have been approved, and a further 18 are currently being assessed,” Mayor Baker said.

The successful applicants come from across the region and include different industries such as tourism, food and beverage, accommodation, cultural and service providers, and leisure groups.

Cr Baker said council would continue to provide financial support for local businesses in need until the program’s budget was fully allocated.

“Our top priority is assessing applications as they come through the door and distributing funds as quickly as possible,” she said.

Cr Baker said there were a number of reasons small businesses could seek support.

“You might be adapting to a new way of doing business, preparing for COVID-safe trading, or you may need extra cash flow to tide you through the weeks ahead,” she said.

“It could be that you need to diversify, respond to online opportunities, or upskill staff.

“Whatever your story, our goal is to help your business withstand and recover from the economic impacts of coronavirus.

“I encourage small to medium business owners anywhere in the Isaac region to find out if they’re eligible for this one-off grant.”

To find out if your small to medium business, not-for-profit, recreation, sporting or cultural group is eligible head to speakup.isaac.qld.gov.au to apply online.

Interested parties can also phone 1300472 227 for more information.

The Isaac Community Chest Fund is supported by its initiating contributors BHP, Anglo American, Aquila Resources/South32 and Civeo.

