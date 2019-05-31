30 good reasons to see the Jets

PAUL Woseen, bass player with iconic Australian band The Screaming Jets, said this week he was "blown away” when a fan in America once approached him after an intimate gig claiming one of the band's songs, Needle To The Red, had stopped him from using drugs.

Ahead of the band's Emerald show early next month as part of their Dirty Thirty Tour, Woseen said he understood the "revolutionary” power and influence of music.

"I once had a guy in New Orelans when we did a gig to 25 people, and this dude comes up and says, 'I've been clean for 12 months' and it was because of Needle To The Red,” Woseen said.

"I'm halfway across the world and this dude said it stopped him using. I just gave him a hug and bought him a beer, and that's never left me.”

Woseen, one of the founding members of the band, said it would be "fantastic” to be back in Emerald.

The Screaming Jets have previously played in Emerald and Moranbah, and he was looking forward to a "good counter lunch and a great show”.

The pub rockers who are Dave Gleeson (vocals/worldly opinions), Paul Woseen (bass), Jimi Hocking (guitar), Scott Kingman (guitar) and Mark McLeod (drums) said the tour takes a look back at their eight studio albums and 30 years of music.

"We've played in Emerald before - it rained but the show went on anyway,” Woseen said.

"The response you get in the rural areas is just so fantastic. We want to go inland - it's a good rockin' place.”

He said a rural audience was enthusiastic and made the most of touring performances because they didn't have the same opportunities to see bands as urban or coastal crowds.

"We just like touring everywhere and it's an honour to be able to do this.”

Woseen said "the wonderful cycle of music” meant when he looked out to a crowd he saw fans ranging in ages from dads and mums to teenagers and "big brothers” and "that's how you discover music - through your friends, and your friends' dads”.

"I just hope they have a great time and, with the gigs we've been doing so far, I can see people's faces and how certain songs affect them,” he said.

"We're doing songs from when we started until now and I hope they take back as good a memory of the night as when they first heard a song.

"A song might be about quite an aggressive moment in my life, but people take their own interpretation of the song, and I think that's one of the best things ever.”

Lead singer Dave Gleeson said the band had picked about 22 songs to perform during their Dirty Thirty Tour.

"The energy that comes with revisiting those songs is something that we really enjoy as well,” he said.

After three decades in the music business, he said you couldn't always pick which songs would strike a chord.