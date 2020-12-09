30 young cricketers don new uniforms after business donation

The Blackwater Bilbies Junior Cricket Club are thrilled with their new sun-safe gear thanks to a $2,500 donation from Yancoal's Yarrabee Coal Mine.

BLACKWATER’S junior cricket players have hit the fields with new uniforms thanks to the support of a local business.

Yancoal’s Yarrabee Coal Mine has donated $2,500 to ensure players at the Blackwater Bilbies Junior Cricket Club are fully sun-safe this summer season.

The funding has decked out three teams, 30 players, with new matching long sleeve shirts, team polo shirts and hats that provide much needed sun protection, especially during the hot summer months.

Blackwater Bilbies Junior Cricket Club president Travis Ash was excited with the sun protection gear.

“We are thrilled the new cricket season has kicked off,” he said.

“It really brings together our community for a great day of sport.

“Sun protection is an important focus for all our families, so we are very grateful for the funding from Yarrabee Coal Mine.”

Ash said the season looked a bit different following the pandemic but the players and club members were thrilled to be back on the pitch for a new season.

Yarrabee Coal operations manager, Cris Shadbolt said he was proud to support local groups and clubs.

“Junior sport unites a community and cricket brings boys and girls together for some fun as well as learning new skills, team building, overall fitness and is a great way to make new friends,” he said.

“We are pleased our funding could purchase new clothing and hats to help protect the Bilbies cricketers from the harmful effects of the sun.”

The donation was part of the Yancoal Yarrabee Community Support Program, which aims to make a positive difference in the local community and to the lives of the people who work and live in the areas it operates.