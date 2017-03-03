$33,000 raised for Bradfords

MORE than $33,000 was raised during a community fundraiser at the weekend for the Dingo family devastated by the tragic death of Lacey Bradford.

The money is an addition to $74,860 already raised through a GoFundMe page totalling over $100,000 worth of donations for the family.

Mother of four, Lacey Bradford, 28, was killed on February 3, in a single vehicle roll-over on Coreed Rd, near Dingo, while driving her daughters to meet the school bus.

Dingo locals Sharon Fernie and Maxine Cragg came up with the idea of a fundraiser and started asking local businesses to donate to the event.

Mrs Fernie said it didn't take long for businesses to chip in and get behind the great cause.

"As news of the fundraiser spread, businesses from all across Central Queensland got in contact and donated to the cause,” she said.

"Donations came from local businesses as well as businesses in Middlemount, Blackwater and Rockhampton.”

Mrs Fernie said the fundraiser was the least the Dingo community could do for the family.

"The family is devastated,” she said.

"We saw something that needed doing, so we got in and did it.

"Brenton, Lacey's husband, has so much he needs to organise and pay for including a new car, this event was something we could do to raise money and help to ease the financial burden.”

The fundraising event was a night for the whole family and included a tennis tournament, an auction and a multidraw raffle.

"It was a fantastic night,” Mrs Fernie said.

"It was a night for everyone to come together as a community for a good cause.

"The Bradford's are a loving, caring family. The girls were Lacey's pride and joy, she loved her family.”

All of the profits from the fundraiser will be donated directly to Brenton and their four daughters, Skyla,5, Sienna, 4, Shania, 2, and Selena, 2.

The $74,860 from the GoFundMe page was raised by 600 generous strangers and locals alike in a mere 22 days.

If you would like to donate to the Bradford family, the GoFundMe page is still active.

Simply head to www.gofundme.com and search Support for the Bradford Family.