35 years of memories

VAST HISTORY: Some of the founding Emerald Ladies Welfare Association members shared their memories with this year's committee.

THE Emerald Ladies Welfare Association began in 1982 consisting of a small group of local business women. The association's aim was to raise money to assist people in need within the community.

This year marks the 35th year of the local legacy, which is still running strong and continues to raise thousands of dollars for the community.

This week some of the original members, including Louise Gallagher, Joyce Gorlick, Dawn Slack and Eva Brown, shared their favourite memories with current committee members.

Louise explained that Jean Morton, the mayoress at the time, started the committee.

"There were quite a few at the inaugural meeting, I think around 30,” she said.

"I thought it was a good idea because it was to raise funds locally.

"I like the company and I like the mix of young and old girls and feeling included in everything - it's really friendly and enjoyable.”

Over sweets and cups of tea and coffee the members swapped stories, reminiscing about early fundraisers hosted by the association.

Louise said the first fundraiser was memorable.

"Slim Dusty was touring at the time and Jean said for our fundraising it would be a good idea if we did have a celebrity come along,” shesaid.

"So Slim Dusty and his wife came and we had lunch at the little theatre.”

Dawn was also an original member and said fashion parades were always popular fundraisers.

"We always had a Valentine's Day fashion parade in someone's home or the town hall,” she said.

"In those days there wasn't a lot happening in Emerald - there were no government grants, the scouts and brownies were all so anxious and grateful of what we could give them.”

One of the many celebrity guests that appeared in fundraisers throughout the years was international model Margo Mott.

The group remembered how the fashion parades featuring Margo were a full house and filled the town hall to the brim with attendees.

Another crowd favourite was James Morrison, who visited in 2012.

With countless stories of generosity and extraordinary events, it's easy to see why the ELWA has continued so long.

Eva explained why it had always been a pivotal part of the community.

"It was building our community,” she said.

"If you want a country town to survive you need to have a very vibrant community and work for everything in it,” she said.

"It is important to keep local people happy in town.”

The legacy of this dedicated association has a strong future and is always looking for new members. Current president Karen Haylock said there is no criteria to join.

"There's no pressure put on people when they do join that they have to attend every meeting or function - people can come and go as they please we are happy to see them when they can make it.”