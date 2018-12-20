'Serious bleeding to the head': Skateboard rider critical

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Lennox Head early this morning.

UPDATE, 8.25am: A NORTHERN Rivers man who fell off a skateboard early this morning has been airlifted to hospital with suspected severe head injuries.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said they were called to the scene at Lennox Head just before 2am today.

"Around 1.45am today a man, possibly under the influence of alcohol was found lying on the street, with serious bleeding to the head," he said.

"Paramedics attended to him to at the scene before he was airlifted by the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter in a critical condition and taken the Gold Coast University Hospital."

The spokesman said the man appears to have fallen off while going down the hill on the skateboard.

"He is in a critical condition with this serious blow to the head," he said.

Richmond Police District Acting Inspector Rob Hindle said a police officer assisted at the scene.

"The man appears to have been injured after 1am this morning," he said.

"He may have been there for a short time before a passing motorist saw him and communed to render first aid with the assistance of an off-duty police officer."

Act Insp Hindle said urged the community to take extra care over the festive season.

