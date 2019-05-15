$3million road pledge

NOT LONG NOW: Deputy Prime Minister, Nationals' Leader and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development, Michael McCormack, and Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd, chat with Jeanette Bunting in Emerald.

DEPUTY Prime Minister, Nationals' Leader and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development, Michael McCormack was in Emerald, alongside Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd, committing to a $3million upgrade of Willie Creek-Royles Road.

Under a re-elected Federal Liberal and Nationals Government, the project would seal 10.5 kilometres of the road, opening up the region's agricultural productivity and efficiency.

Mr McCormack highlighted the benefits that this road upgrade could bring to the agricultural industry and farmers in the Central Highlands.

"This road we're announcing today has never been sealed,” Mr McCormack said.

"It can literally save them hours, damage to their trucks and also save damage to the roads.

"You can't measure the productivity gains, safety gains and the efficiency gains from this sort of funding.”

This was backed up by Mr O'Dowd.

"Sealing this section of the road will provide certainty to local enterprises, allowing them to transport their goods to market much more efficiently and improve road conditions for all drivers.”

Mr O'Dowd said the potential road upgrade would make farmers in the region happy, given the negative effects of corrugated roads.

"The damage to trucks on corrugated roads is pretty horrendous,” O'Dowd said.

"The road (Willie Creek-Royles Road) if you come to Dingo, it's about 49km north of 'Beef Road', it's a real agricultural hub in there. There's quite a few farmers in there that would be very happy with this news.”

With the Federal Government responsible for 80 per cent and the State Government 20 per cent of the funding for regional roads, Mr McCormack said Labor couldn't deliver the funding for similar regional road upgrades.

"Under Labor, Anthony Albanese has told me that they are only doing a 50/50 split,” Mr McCormack said.

"So a lot of the roads we're talking about, that we are happy and committed to funding, won't be constructed under Labor because they are only committing 50 per cent of the funds.”

"States won't come up with remainder and these sort of roads, they either go unsealed or the bitumen deteriorates even more.”

With the election around the corner, Mr O'Dowd relayed his final messages to the voters of the Flynn electorate.

"In Central Queensland and the Central Highlands, it's all about jobs and job security,” Mr O'Dowd said.

"I think the price of electricity and the price of living is a big issue for Gladstone, Emerald and all places in between.

"And Labour keep putting obstacles in front of Adani.”