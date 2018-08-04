40 jobs as luxury tourism operator expands in Whitsundays

A QUEENSLAND owned luxury charter tourism company has signed an exclusive contract with Hayman Island run company InterContinental.

Ocean Dynamics, which has operated within the Whitsundays for a number of years, has been contracted to provide dive and motorised water sport services to the island.

A statement released by Ocean Dynamics said the collaboration would provide opulent signature experiences for those visiting the island.

"These exclusive activities and journeys will bring the best of the Whitsundays directly to the island," the company said.

A state-of-the-art 22m dive vessel has been custom deigned by the company, set to make its maiden voyage in early 2019 the vessel will provide Hayman Island visitors an exclusive way to cruise the reef.

According to Ocean Dynamics, the contract is set to boost the Whitsundays economy, creating 40 new positions at both Hayman Island and Airlie Beach. The majority of these jobs will be based in Airlie Beach.

In addition to these positions created by the Ocean Dynamics and Hayman Island by InterContinental contract, Ocean Dyamics will also commence operations to launch a new dive training centre at Airlie Beach in 2019.

The company said those trained through the centre will receive employment opportunities and work experience through the Ocean Dynamics and Hayman Island® diving contract.