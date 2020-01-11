40+ PHOTOS: Fashion, action at the Calliope Races

liana walker Full Profile Login to follow

AFTER being postponed late last year The Calliope Boxing Day races went ahead on Saturday in perfect weather and brought hundreds of people out to the Calliope Jockey Club.

All the spectators dressed in their best race wear while others stepped it up in hope of taking home a prize from the Fashions on the Fields competition.

Trainers and their horses travelled across Queensland in hopes of taking home a win from the day.

Punters enjoyed the races hoping Saturday would be their lucky day.

The coveted Calliope Cup went to Rockhampton trainer Geoffrey Elliott as his horse Ruffy Road and jockey Tasha Chambers showed their skill in race 5.