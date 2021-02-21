43C heatwave blast: Qld to swelter through 72hr furnace

Queensland is set to swelter through temperatures of up to 43C over the next three days as a heatwave bears down on the state.

Birdsville is forecast to hit 43C today and tomorrow, with wide swathes of southern Queensland forecasting tops around 40C over the next two days.

In the southeast, Brisbane will hit 34C on Monday, Ipswich 37C and Gatton 38C.

Today, Brisbane is forecast for a maximum of 33C, Ipswich 33C and Gatton 35C, well above Gatton's February average of 31C.

Are you ready for #Heatwave conditions? Things look set to heat up through large parts of the state over the coming days - so be prepared, and stay cool and hydrated. Queensland forecast and weather warnings here: https://t.co/NGlKjAnlay pic.twitter.com/7smImZATKr — Bureau of Meteorology, Queensland (@BOM_Qld) February 20, 2021

Rockhampton can expect temperatures 5-8C above average, and only slightly below "record-breaking" conditions.

Tuesday will bring little relief from the scorching conditions, with temperatures still above 35C west of Brisbane.

However thunderstorms are set to move in through the afternoon, triggering a cool change.

Highs of a much more reasonable 28C and 29C are forecast for the state capital on Wednesday and Thursday.

Meteorologist Pieter Claassen from the Bureau said conditions in some areas were approaching "recording-breaking" maximums.

Temperatures were expected to soar through the southern half of Queensland. Picture: Bureau of Meteorology.

"It's really affecting the whole southern half of the state," Mr Claassen said.

"Temperatures are 5C above average across the bottom half of the state today."

The Bureau of Meteorology was forecasting the most intense conditions to be between Mackay and Gympie, where severe heatwave conditions are forecast.

"Rockhampton is forecasting 41C tomorrow, and their February average is 31C," Mr Claassen said.

"That's just two degrees below their record, so it is getting close to record breaking," he said.

"The heat really peaks on Monday, but it does continue into Tuesday."

But a trough that arrives later in the week is expected to cool conditions down, providing relief from the searing temperatures.

"We get the south-easterly change on Wednesday which provides cooler winds to the southern half of the state," Mr Claassen said.

Brisbane could get as much as 30mm of rain towards the end of the week.

