Police found seven jars of marijuana and two plants during the search. Picture: File photo
Police found seven jars of marijuana and two plants during the search. Picture: File photo
Busted with illegal throwing knives, seven jars of weed

Maddie Manwaring
, maddie.manwaring@gympietimes.com
7th Jul 2020 7:00 AM
A WIDGEE father landed in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday after being caught with seven jars of marijuana, illegal weapons and equipment to aid crop growth.

Darcy John James, 48, pleaded guilty to seven charges, including marijuana possession and production, possession of illegal weapons, and failure to secure licenced weapons.

Police prosecutor Lisa Manns said Wide Bay Burnett police searched James's Widgee house on March 12, and found seven jars of marijuana, one plant "drying out" in a fridge, and another plant growing in the yard, totalling 45g.

They found non-operational grow tents, heat lights, a pipe and grinder, a crossbow, three throwing knives and a credit card knife.

Police found a credit card knife, a crossbow and throwing knives during a search of the man’s Widgee property. Picture: File photo
Police found a credit card knife, a crossbow and throwing knives during a search of the man's Widgee property. Picture: File photo

James was also charged with failing to keep weapons in a secure place, after police found two rifles which he had permits for but had left out after cleaning them.

Sgt Manns said James was forthcoming and cooperative with police during the search.

Duty lawyer Chris Anderson said James had ongoing health issues and the marijuana was for personal use only.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan sentenced James to drug diversion and four months good behaviour with a reconnaissance of $300 for the drug possession, and possession of utensils and growing equipment charges.

He fined James $500 for the production charge and restricted weapons, and failure to secure weapons charges.

