$4m in road projects fast-tracked to bolster economy

ROADWORKS: Projects could be fast-tracked for the Central Highlands.

IN AN attempt to counteract the economic effects of coronavirus, work on three Central Highlands road projects worth more than $4 million could be brought forward to begin by mid-year.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack wrote recently to Central Highlands Regional Council asking them to identify road improvement projects that could commence or be brought forward to commence in the next three to six months.

The council intended to respond with three proposals, the first being for a 2km stretch of Arcadia Valley Rd which is to be paved for the construction of an emergency landing area for the Royal Flying Doctor Service.

The council estimated the project would cost $1.2 million.

The second project is for paving and drainage upgrades on a 2km stretch of Mulcahys Rd with the works to cost $1.5 million.

The third is for the widening of Lilyvale Rd at an estimated cost of $2.4 million.

Mr McCormack’s letter read: “I am seeking your assistance in the identification of any Australian Government land transport infrastructure projects for which construction could commence or be brought forward in the next three to six months.

“This could include new or existing projects with, or that would qualify for, Australian Government contribution”.

A spokesman for Mr McCormack said improving infrastructure was key to strengthening the economy.

“Given the difficulties facing the economy due to the recent bushfires, COVID-19 and the ongoing drought, the Federal Government is seeking to work with state, territory and local governments to progress suitable projects to construction within the next three to six months, delivering an ongoing stable contribution to the Australian economy,” he said.

At a council meeting last week councillors moved to “note the report”.