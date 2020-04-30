Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
ROAD WORK: The upgrades will cost more than $4 million.
ROAD WORK: The upgrades will cost more than $4 million.
News

$4m upgrade on the way for CQ highways

Timothy Cox
30th Apr 2020 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Gregory and Capricorn Highways will be upgraded with Federal Government money.

At a cost of $4.1 million, heavy vehicle capacity and safety will be improved at the intersection between the two highways.

Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd welcomed the news, and said Central Queensland residents would reap the benefits of the road work.

“I know these roads first-hand and how much this funding injection will mean to the region, saving all drivers time and money and improving driver safety across the board,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“This funding boost will help fix this by kick starting these projects and creating safer, more direct route, saving drivers potentially time and money each trip.”

No start date for the work was given, and a spokesman for Mr O’Dowd said contractors from the region would be used as much as possible.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Michael McCormack said: “Works to seal roads, build overtaking lanes, upgrade intersections and improve safety will start sooner under an agreement reached between the Australian and Queensland Governments on 22 jointly-funded regional projects worth $185 million.

“Delivering early works through the ROSI [Roads of Strategic Importance] initiative will give regional Queensland communities access to new projects and jobs.”

Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ doctors and MPs back coronavirus app

        premium_icon CQ doctors and MPs back coronavirus app

        News ‘COVIDSafe’ is meant to reinforce the tracking of person-to-person virus spread.

        CQ tourism industry needs lifeline, MP says

        premium_icon CQ tourism industry needs lifeline, MP says

        News Lachlan Millar says a management plan is needed if tourism is to survive.

        Jobs boost: Three major Mackay road projects fast-tracked

        premium_icon Jobs boost: Three major Mackay road projects fast-tracked

        Politics The move comes after an agreement was struck between the Australian and Queensland...

        One new COVID-19 case, Queensland on 'great trajectory'

        One new COVID-19 case, Queensland on 'great trajectory'

        News Queensland has recorded one new case of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours