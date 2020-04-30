$4m upgrade on the way for CQ highways

ROAD WORK: The upgrades will cost more than $4 million.

THE Gregory and Capricorn Highways will be upgraded with Federal Government money.

At a cost of $4.1 million, heavy vehicle capacity and safety will be improved at the intersection between the two highways.

Member for Flynn Ken O’Dowd welcomed the news, and said Central Queensland residents would reap the benefits of the road work.

“I know these roads first-hand and how much this funding injection will mean to the region, saving all drivers time and money and improving driver safety across the board,” Mr O’Dowd said.

“This funding boost will help fix this by kick starting these projects and creating safer, more direct route, saving drivers potentially time and money each trip.”

No start date for the work was given, and a spokesman for Mr O’Dowd said contractors from the region would be used as much as possible.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Michael McCormack said: “Works to seal roads, build overtaking lanes, upgrade intersections and improve safety will start sooner under an agreement reached between the Australian and Queensland Governments on 22 jointly-funded regional projects worth $185 million.

“Delivering early works through the ROSI [Roads of Strategic Importance] initiative will give regional Queensland communities access to new projects and jobs.”