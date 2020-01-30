Menu
Minister for State Development Cameron Dick and Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.
$5 million Ipswich defence industry hub will open next month

Lachlan Mcivor
30th Jan 2020 12:00 AM
THE first defence industry hub in Queensland will officially open in Ipswich next month.

Defence generates more than $1.3 billion in export value for the city's economy and the hub is being touted by the State Government as a way to maximise local jobs and contract opportunities in the sector.

The $5 million Ipswich Defence Industry Hub is located at Ipswich City Council's innovation centre Fire Station 101.

Dedicated staff will be on hand to assist businesses and workers secure work and contracts in the industry.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk took a very short pit stop in Ipswich to tour the site.

"Through a targeted program of activities and workshops, hub staff will help local businesses understand defence industry requirements, supporting them as they expand their capabilities and bid for defence contracts," she said.

Minister for State Development Cameron Dick said the government wants more small-to-medium enterprises to "take advantage" of the growth happening locally in the defence industry through the hub.

"Our aim is to have more than 10,000 defence jobs in Queensland by 2028 and the Ipswich Defence Hub is going to help us reach that goal."

