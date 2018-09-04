5 things to do around the Central Highlands

1. Movie Fundraiser

HEAD to the movies this weekend and help to raise money for a great cause. The Emerald Cinema will be screening the not-to-be-missed romantic comedy, Book Club, starring Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda and more. Held this Sunday, the event will raise funds for Good Vibrations, for Mental Health Awareness day and to recognise World Suicide Prevention day. Tickets are $13 per person, including coffee, cake and the movie. Afternoon tea will be held for all guests from 2.30pm followed by the movie screening at 3.30pm. For more information and to purchase your tickets, contact Sharri Baker on 0434363590.

2. Relay for Life

DO YOU have plans for Saturday night? If not, don't miss the Central Highlands Relay for Life. It is a fun and moving overnight experience that raises vital funds for Cancer Council Australia, and is a chance for the Emerald community to recognise and celebrate local cancer survivors, patients and their carers, to honour and remember loved ones lost to cancer and to raise money to help save more lives. There will be lyrics and trivia games, glow laps, team races, musicians and dancers and plenty of food for purchase. The event will be held tomorrow from 3pm until 9am Sunday at the Emerald Showgrounds. If you haven't already, you can register on the day for $40. To register now or for more information, visit http://bit.ly/2ldUQEF

3. Comet Rodeo

THE annual Comet Benefit Rodeo will be held next weekend, bringing smiles to children's faces for the 22nd year. A charity rodeo from day one, it will again raise money to be donated to Camp Quality. Being the last event for the season, it will also attract some of the best cowgirls and cowboys from around the country. All the action will take place at the Comet Showgrounds with timed events from 11am, and the main event kicking off at 6pm. A canteen and bar will also be available throughout the event with entertainment until late. Held at the Comet Showgrounds, entry is $10 for adults, children and pensioners are free. For more information, visit the Comet Benefit Rodeo Facebook page.

4. Bee Gees' Tribute

ARE YOU ready to get your groove on? The Ultimate Bee Gees Tribute Show will be live in Capella next weekend. The amazing trio of singers have presented the music of the Gibb Brothers all over the world. Be excited as the group presents great hits such as 'Massachusetts', 'Words', and 'Saturday Night Fever' as well as songs they wrote for other superstars. Held at the Capella Cultural Centre on Friday, September 14 starting at 7.30pm. Tickets are $43 or $38 for concessions. A pre-show buffet is also available, but must be booked in advance. For more information, contact the venue on 49849300, or book tickets online at capellaentertainment.com.au

5. Family Fun Day

ENJOY a fantastic day out with your family to raise funds for locals in need. A family fun day will be held next weekend, and will include plenty of entertainment for all ages. Hosted by Emerald World of Learning at 1 Roberts Street, Emerald, there will be a petting zoo, horse and carriage rides, pony rides, Emerald car show, face painting, market stalls and a bake sale. You won't miss out with plenty of games and prizes to be won, as well as a kid's refurbished furniture auction. Held from 9am to 12pm on Saturday, September 15, there will be lots of live entertainment, and every dollar donated will go directly to Drought Angels.