5 things to do in the region

Jess, Stacey and Sam encourage anyone wanting an outfit for the B&S to check out their local op shops, the theme is Boots n Ballgowns but things can get messy so don't spend a fortune on an outfit. Contributed

Gig for breast cancer

THE Maraboon Tavern in Emerald will host a fundraising gig for the National Breast Cancer Foundation on April 27.

Local Emerald band, 'Aftermath', will perform on the night.

Raffles will be conducted during the event and donations taken in a bid to raise as much money as possible for the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

The 'Aftermath' trio have performed across the Central Highlands for several years but it will be their first appearance at the Maraboon Tavern.

The event has free entry and starts at 8pm.

Boots 'n' Ballgowns

THE Emerald Show Society will again play host to this year's Boots 'n' Ballgowns on April 27, from 11am at the Emerald Showgrounds.

This year the Emerald Show Society hopes to raise thousands of dollars for the Western Queensland Drought Appeal, and Emerald's neighbours struggling with drought. The Rotary Club of Emerald will be cooking dinner and a recovery breakfast for the event.

There will be a Ute Muster competition as well as activities catered for the younger generations of Emerald.

Tickets are $100 if pre-ordered online and $110 at the gate.

Go to the Emerald Show Society Facebook page or website to order.

Stamps and smiles

A FUN filled evening of arts and crafts , hosted by 'Paper Journey with Debra Murray', will be happening on April 26 from 7:30pm at 23 Cardinal Drive.

Participants will use stamp sets and materials to create cards in innovative based off pinterest and Stampin' Up Catalogue.

All materials will be supplied and participants will also receive a bag of arts and crafts materials such as packs of cardstock, papers and embellishments.

The event will also provide food and beverage consisting of; wine, cheese, snacks, tea and coffee.

Costs are $25 for the wine, snacks & crafting package, or $15 for the snacks and crafting package.

All bookings must be paid in full by 8pm on April 25.

For information on how to pay and book visit the, 'April 2019 Stamp & Sip', Facebook page.

1st birthday celebrations

THE Eclipse St Emporium will be celebrating their 1st birthday, April 26 from their shop at 90 Eclipse Street, Springsure.

The day of celebration will run from 10am to 8pm and include a full day of fun and prizes to be won, including specials on offer all day.

Cake, coffee, bubbles and nibbles will all be part of the day.

The Eclipse Street Emporium is designed for small business owners in the region to showcase products without the stress of purchasing large amounts of stock and overhead costs.

Every $20 spent on the day will earn three gift vouchers for the shop and a lucky dip prize will be available on the day.

May Day is talent time

BLACKWATER will host its own talent show on Sunday, May 5.

Named the 'Twisted Tata's Talent Time' people from around the region are welcome to participate in the fun.

Whether you're a singer, dancer or good at impersonations, people from the region are invited to attend and get involved in this event which falls under Blackwater's May Day Fun Fair.

All nominations must be made to the DJ on the day.

The DJ can be found beside the stage.

The show and all the action kicks off from 2pm at Yeates Avenue, near the Blackwater PCYC.