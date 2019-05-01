5 things to do in the region

Harmony the alpaca will be on display at Joy Lee's alpaca farm open day on Sunday. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Alpacas ready for fun

ALPACAS are heading to Springsure across the Labour Day weekend from May 4-6 at Milroy Downs Road.

Hosted by Rosegum Alpacas, alpacas will be available to feed and their baby cria will be on display to see from 9am to 4pm each day.

There will be plenty of other activities for the family to enjoy throughout the weekend.

These include demos on spinning and knitting, craft for kids, chill out zones for a break, sausage sizzle, free tea and coffee, information about alpacas and alpaca products on offer.

Entry is just a gold coin donation.

Free photography class

WICKED Tales Model Support Group and Meraki Portraiture are conducting photography training in Emerald.

All training sessions are free to attend and everybody is welcome.

Jemma Ryan from Meraki Portraiture will be the face of the company in Emerald and surrounding areas, serving as head photographer and trainer.

Annika Langeveld will also be acting as Emerald's Photographic posing trainer.

There are plans to hold sessions every two to three months in Emerald.

The first session will be on Saturday, May 4 from 3.30-6.30pm at Emerald Botanic Gardens.

Horse whisperer is here

MANDY Probyn from Mandy Probyn's Equine Connection will bring her teachings to Moranbah on May 4-5.

Mandy will conduct private lessons at owners' locations in areas such as English, cowboy and Western dressage, problem solving, liberty, in hand and groundwork and general horsemanship training.

Tickets are $85 for a 60 minute private lesson, $60 a rider for a two person shared lesson, with larger groups and block times available on request.

For more information, phone Paige Salmon on 0439526 865 or head to Mandy Probyn's Equine Connection Facebook page

Become a pro at photos

MACKAY Photography School will be running a one day photography course at Emerald Botanic Gardens on May 5 from 10am-3pm.

Run by Adrian Matthiassen, the course costs $180 and aims to give an overview of using your digital SLR.

Focusing on areas, including shutter speed and aperture, ISO, white balance and how to use it correctly, lighting techniques and image composition.

The class is limited to eight participants with a focus on thorough tuition.

For more on how to book and what to bring, head to Fall In Love With Photography - Emerald Facebook page.

Cool, cool, cool, cool

LOOKING for something a little different to do?

Love trivia? Love Brooklyn Nine-Nine?

Then this is the event for you.

Trivia is back at Emerald Star Hotel, with the first night for 2019 kicking off on May 7.

The themed trivia night will be based on popular TV show, Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Start getting your teams together now as there will be plenty of prizes to be won in the night, including best dressed Brooklyn Nine-Nine character.

All the fun begins at 7pm on the night, so make sure you head down for a great night of brain-busting fun and laughs.