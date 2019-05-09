5 things to do in the region

Springsure's big day out

Springsure Bowls Club is hosting a 'big day out' event on Saturday, May 11.

The headline entertainment will be Saturday Night Fever and an 18+ disco, which has free entry before 8pm.

Target bowls will feature from midday-5pm. The cost is $5 per person for the whole afternoon.

Indoor darts will run all day and night in conjunction with open 18+ Kelly's Pool Games and Knock-out 8-Ball competition from 2pm.

There will also be free under 18s play target bowls and Kelly Pool from midday-6pm.

For more information head to the Springsure Bowls Club website.

Unique historical show

Barcaldine Radio Theatre is set to host a cinematic and live music performance by world-renowned Topology on Tuesday, May 14 from 7pm.

The show, Queensland at Home, uses a combination of original music by Topology's Robert Davidson, accompanied by historical footage from the early 1900s of Queenslanders engaging in everyday activities.

This show aims to offer a fascinating and entertaining look back at the history of Queensland to better understand the trials and tribulations of everyday life in the early 1900s.

Head to www.trybooking .com/BBOOH for tickets.

Meeting on social media

An insightful forum into adolescent social media use will be hosted by Moranbah State School.

The key topics that will be covered will be digital addiction, cyber bullying and social media management.

This parent and community meeting will also feature a guest speaker from America.

Last year's event was hosted by the Moranbah Police, with feedback from parents saying it was a must for parents in this digital world.

The meeting will be held May 13 from 6.30pm at the Moranbah State School Hall.

All parents are encouraged to attend.

High-class night of fun

Looking for something to do over the weekend in the Central Highlands?

The 2019 Evening Under the Stars is set for May 11 at the Capricornian Restaurant.

The event serves as the start of the Central Highlands show season with the announcement of Emerald Miss Showgirl and Emerald Rural Ambassador.

Canapes, live music and bar service will be available on the night.

Cocktail attire with 'bling' and 'boots' encouraged to be worn.

The event starts from 6pm.

So go on, why not treat yourself to drinks and top-class service?

Arts precinct open day

The Emerald Arts Precinct is having an Open Day on Saturday, May 11, behind the Emerald Library.

Pottery, photography, arts, patchwork and dancing will all have their doors open from 9am to 3pm for the public to come and try or just chat about the various crafts.

The groups will also be have stalls for Mother's Days as well as raffles.

Refreshments will be on sale to enjoy while watching the dancing demonstrations and listening to local musicians.

The library will be open and have activities too.

The Emerald Patchwork group will also present comfort quilts to the Department of Child Safety at 11am.