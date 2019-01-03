Menu
50 million reasons to get your ticket

3rd Jan 2019

IMAGINE starting 2019 as a multi-millionaire - that could be a reality for one Australian if they take out the entire division one prize of $50 million in tonight's Powerball draw.

January has a track record of big Powerball jackpot wins. In 2017, a private syndicate of 21 Queensland Government workers shared $55 million, while last year a mystery Melbourne winner also snared a $55 million Powerball prize.

While Powerball is a random game of chance and every number has an equal chance of being drawn, the Lott has crunched the numbers to reveal the game's most frequently drawn numbers during the past eight months.

For the main barrel, where seven winning numbers are drawn from 35, the "hot" number is 32, having been drawn 13 times.

