SEVERAL Central Highlands cricket teams battled one another at the weekend.

At the Emerald Allsports ground, the under 13s Emerald Magpies made 105 runs with seven out, losing to Springsure's 110 for none.

The Clermont under 16s, with 153 runs for six, lost to the Magpies, who made 154 for seven.

And the senior Springsure Ringers defeated the Emerald Magpies by making 104 against 98.