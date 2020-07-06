Menu
Emerald kart racers pictured in March.
Motor Sports

50 racers to hit the track in thrilling kart event

Timothy Cox
6th Jul 2020 4:29 PM
CENTRAL Queensland go-karters are set to return to the bitumen later this month.

On July 18 and 19 the Emerald and Rockhampton Karting Clubs will gather at the Emerald race track for their first meeting since the coronavirus outbreak.

Emerald Karting Club vice president Shaun Armstrong said he expected at least 50 racers to attend.

“The club’s been frustrated with the situation,” he said.

“Not being able to get out there and do what we do, given how kart racing works.

“We’ve made it into a two-day race meet which entices people from everywhere to attend.

“To say we’re excited is an understatement.”

Mr Armstrong said the “thrill” of the sport was what fuelled members’ continued passion.

“You’re an inch off the ground, sometimes up to 100 km an hour,” he said.

“If you enjoy racing and winning, it’s the cheapest form of motorsports and the easiest access.”

Rockhampton Kart Club president Richard Gordon confirmed that drivers were excited to get back to it.

“Damn straight,” he said.

“It’s been a long time since you put your bum in a seat.”

The Rockhampton club has about 35 members. Mr Gordon said the younger ones looked up to people in the motorsport industry, such as Formula One driver Daniel Ricciardo.

“All the younger kids really do aspire to be them and I think a lot of them just love to go racing,” he said.

He said that Central Queensland karting clubs often met to try to grow the sport together.

“It’s just clubs trying to support clubs,” Mr Gordon said.

“It’s a family. We’re always looking for new members.”

Spectating at the race event is free.



    

