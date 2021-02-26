5000 blood donations desperately needed in CQ

Supplies of the essential liquid to all human life - blood - are low in Central Queensland with 5000 donors needed in the next fortnight.

Delivering nutrients and oxygen to cells and transporting metabolic waste products away from those cells, litres of the vital red fluid are consumed every day in the region.

To increase supplies, Australian Red Cross Lifeblood is calling for new blood donors to step up in Gladstone and Rockhampton.

It only takes up to an hour of your time, but you could help save three lives.

Over the next two weeks Australian Red Cross Lifeblood needs to fill 400 appointments in CQ.

Lifeblood spokeswoman Belinda Smetioukh said patients were counting on Queenslanders to ensure they received the blood and blood products they needed.

“Appointment numbers fluctuate and in Gladstone and Rockhampton, we have 400 to fill in the next fortnight,” she said.

Max Cridland donating blood for Red Cross.

“We do know elective surgery is on the increase Australia-wide, demand has increased in Queensland, and there are 800 fewer new donors in Queensland now than this time last year.”

Ms Smetioukh said while Australian Red Cross Lifeblood centres loved seeing the smiling faces of regular donors, new faces were desperately needed.

“The number of people giving blood for the first time is 25 per cent lower in Queensland than a year ago,” she said.

”If you haven’t donated for a while, we would love to see you again.

“And if you have never donated before, now is a great time to start.

“Blood donation is a wonderful way to give back to your community.”

The need for donors to roll up their sleeves is so vital due to the amount of blood used in the region daily.

“The need for blood never stops and we need all blood types, every single day for surgery, cancer patients, trauma cases, blood disorders and obstetrics,” Ms Smetioukh said.

Statistics show one in three Australians will need blood or blood products in their lifetime, but only one in 30 donates.

To book a donation please visit lifeblood.com.au, call 13 14 95 or download the Donate Blood App.

Other stories:

WATCH: Claims polling booth incident a ‘cover up’

Gladstone ‘cooking with gas’: Hydrogen project

WATCH: Scary moment snake devours ‘kangaroo-sized’ possum