$500k grant to fund upgrade of popular cycle path

Emerald cycle paths will be widened across town.

A $500,000 investment will provide cyclists and walkers enough room to cruise past each other with ease on a popular path in Emerald.

The funding will provide for the construction of a 3m wide, 1.25km long shared path along Opal St and Rifle Range Rd as part of the Emerald cycleway program.

Central Highlands Regional Council is calling on businesses and contractors to tender on the project, with applications closing at 2pm on May 11.

The works will replace and upgrade the existing footpath from the intersection of Roberts and Opal streets.

The path will follow the western side of the road reserve up to the Jeppesen Drv intersection on Rifle Range Rd.

Mayor Kerry Hayes said the upgrade would be well received in the Emerald community.

“This is a frequently used path, particularly in the mornings and afternoons, people walk and cycle for recreation or to go to work,” he said.

“Widening the existing path will allow pedestrians and cyclists to safely pass one another, improve distance to vehicles on the road and overall support active transport in Emerald.”

Council last year received $478,376 under the Queensland Government’s Cycle Network Local Government Grants program and made an equal co-contribution.

“We are grateful for the Queensland Government’s continued support towards improving our principal cycle network­ and we look forward to delivering the upgrade,” Mr Hayes said.

Construction is scheduled to begin later this year.

Council will engage with the community about the potential impacts during the construction phase.