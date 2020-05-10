$50k grant provides new laptops to Blackwater students

A BLACKWATER mum is one of many parents excited to see her children benefit from a $50k grant amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Blackwater State School has received $57,800 as part of the BHP Vital Resources Fund, to go towards 46 new laptops for students to loan out while learning from home.

P & C President Leanne Christison, who led the initiative, said the grant would allow students with no computer at home to get access to online learning.

Tammy Taylor is one mum who has had to rely on activity sheets for her sons in Prep, Year 2 and Year 4, since they don’t have access to a home computer.

“I’ve got a couple of workbooks from Big W, but they’re mainly doing activity sheets the school gave me,” she said.

“It’s a lot easier than me having to read the curriculum and try teach them.”

Blackwater State School Principal Vanessa Koina with Vaughn Abrams, who is the manager production overburden at BMA Blackwater Mine, and students Mitchell Koina and Harper Christison using the new laptops.

Although her son in Prep will head back to school on Monday, she said the laptop would be a huge help for her two eldest sons who would have access to online learning programs.

“It’s so helpful, especially because that’s how society is now,” she said.

“Obviously they are missing computers at school and now we can go on with online learning.

“Everyone will have it available. They’ll be able to speak to the teacher, rather than just the parents corresponding.”

Principal Vanessa Koina said the school did a survey before home-learning started, to see how many families had access to a device or internet at home.

“The majority of our students couldn’t access a device or had one between three or four children and no internet, or it was limited.”

The school originally sent out hard copy packs for parents to keep their students on track with learning, although the laptops allow students to engage more at home.

“Once we get them all set up, even if the kids do come back to school, we can lend them out to go home,” she said.

“We don’t want to just go back to normal, we want this to be our new normal, that we are using computers in the classroom and at home.

“It’s going to be a chance that we can move online and use them and if ever this happens again, we are able to use them in that way. It’s amazing.”