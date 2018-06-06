Menu
Login
The 50-year-old man was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with a possible back injury after he collided with a car on the Gold Coast Highway about 5.20am.
The 50-year-old man was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with a possible back injury after he collided with a car on the Gold Coast Highway about 5.20am.
News

Cyclist hospitalised after being hit by car

by Michael Saunders
6th Jun 2018 8:44 AM

A CYCLIST has been taken to hospital after colliding with a car in Mermaid Beach this morning.

The 50-year-old man was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with a possible back injury after he collided with a car on the Gold Coast Highway about 5.20am.

A police spokeswoman said the incident occurred when the driver was reversing out of a driveway and struck the cyclist.

Paramedics treated the man at the scene before taking him to hospital in a stable condition.

cyclist gold coast gold coast university hospital motoring queensland

Top Stories

    Health is taking the back seat

    Health is taking the back seat

    News A few simple and easy steps for men to follow to improve their overall health.

    Hammer produced in school fight

    Hammer produced in school fight

    News A hammer was produced in Emerald school fight.

    Gamer reaching whole new levels

    Gamer reaching whole new levels

    News Central Highlands teen tests his Halo skills at world championships.

    Pressure on to keep title

    Pressure on to keep title

    News Emerald powerlifter to Canada.

    Local Partners