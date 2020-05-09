Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Second earthquake in a week rocks city's residents

by WILL ZWAR
9th May 2020 7:23 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SECOND earthquake has hit Darwin in a week after a 5.1 magnitude tremor was felt in Darwin on Saturday afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology confirmed the earthquake in the Banda Sea at 3.19pm, however no tsunami threat was issued for anywhere in Australia.

24 felt reports were lodged by Territorians from Larrakeyah, Darwin CBD, Brinkin, Rapid Creek and Coconut Grove, with all reports suggesting it was a weak tremor.

The quake originated less than 100km from a 6.9 earthquake in the Banda Sea on Wednesday evening, which woke many Territorians about 11.30pm.

A number of residents including David Bateman said Wednesday's tremor was the biggest they'd felt in the past 10 years.

Originally published as 5.1 magnitude earthquake sends tremors across Darwin

More Stories

earthquake editors picks tsunami warning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Pubs and cafes reopen doors to dine-in customers

        premium_icon Pubs and cafes reopen doors to dine-in customers

        News People across ‘outback’ Queensland can also travel up to 500km in a new set of eased restrictions.

        Prisoner’s plot to get drugs behind bars

        premium_icon Prisoner’s plot to get drugs behind bars

        News A man who attempted to smuggle drugs into prison has been warned to kick his...

        Fundraiser for injured Grosvenor Mine workers smashes target

        premium_icon Fundraiser for injured Grosvenor Mine workers smashes target

        Information Grosvenor Mine workers fundraiser reaches $80,000 in hours after mine explosion...

        Heroes of the pandemic: School teacher

        premium_icon Heroes of the pandemic: School teacher

        News Isolation has limited learning that relies on experiments and activities.