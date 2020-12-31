Menu
A man has been caught on CCTV allegedly making off with more than $58,000 in gold jewellery.
Crime

$58,000 in gold chains allegedly stolen

by Caroline Schelle
31st Dec 2020 10:12 AM

A man allegedly snatched $58,000 in gold chains from a jewellery store in Melbourne's west and made a getaway on a pushbike.

The man browsed the Werribee store for up to 15 minutes before he asked a staff member to see a gold chain on December 14 about 12.40pm, Victoria Police said.

The woman handed the chain over, but when she unlocked the drawer to return the necklace the man struck, according to police.

Police believe this man may assist with their inquiries. Picture: Victoria Police
He reached over the counter and grabbed the tray of gold chains before he fled the scene on a silver bike, police said.

Footage from the jeweller shows a man wearing a red bandana covering the lower half of his face as he waits in the store as customers look around him.

A man seen at the Werribee shopping centre who police want to speak to. Picture: Victoria Police
Another snippet shows a man cycling away from the scene.

Police want to speak to the man who they say was wearing camouflage shorts, a dark coloured T-shirt with a pattern on the front, runners, a baseball cap and was carrying a satchel across his body.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

