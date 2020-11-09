$5k lie lands man on parole after Lamborghini chase

Zachary William Ainge was sentenced to parole for swearing falsely in an affidavit. Photo: Felicity Ripper

A 21-year-old man was paid $5000 to falsely claim he was the driver of a Lamborghini in a police chase, a court has heard.

Zachary William Ainge was on Monday sentenced to 18 months in jail with immediate parole for swearing falsely in an affidavit.

Maroochydore District Court heard a driver who was spotted speeding on the Bruce Highway later paid Ainge $5000 to swear he was the one behind the wheel.

Crown prosecutor Christopher Cook said police tried to stop the purple Lamborghini when they spotted it travelling at 130km/h at Morayfield on October 18.

"The car then reached speeds in excess of 200km/h and police ceased their pursuit," Mr Cook said.

Police found the Lamborghini was registered to Kaori Celine Nakase, but a man was in the driver's seat.

Kaori Celine Nakase, 23, was found to be the owner of a Lamborghini bought with suspected drug money.

She swore an affidavit that she wasn't the driver before Ainge came forward a month later saying he paid Nakase $5000 to take her car for a drive.

"And that he was in fact the driver in the police pursuit on October 18," Mr Cook said.

Nakase then swore a second affidavit supporting that Ainge was the driver.

Mr Cook said it was actually Nakase's then boyfriend Benjamin Nelson who was driving during the police chase.

"The defendant had been paid $5000 by Nelson and Nakase to provide a false affidavit," Mr Cook said.

Ainge, from Brisbane's north, came clean to police when they began to investigate matters involving Nakase and Nelson.

Ainge on Monday pleaded guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He had some criminal history.

Mr Cook said the offence was serious and Ainge could spend actual time in jail.

Defence barrister James Feely argued his client could instead be sentenced to community service, probation or immediate parole.

"He is a youthful offender who has significant co-operation (with police)," Mr Feely said.

He said Ainge described the false affidavit as a "stupid decision" and he was using Xanax and marijuana at the time.

"There's nothing in terms of real evidence I can point to, to show he is off the drugs but he says he is abstinent," Mr Feely said.

Mr Feely said Ainge had lost his job and his relationship, and was kicked out of his mother's house two months prior to the offence.

He said he had since turned his life around and was studying business.

Zachary William Ainge leaves court.

Judge Glen Cash said jail was the only appropriate sentence because of the seriousness of the offence and Ainge's history.

"You claim now to be not using drugs- I'm seriously sceptical about that but that's up to you," Judge Cash said.

"If you are using drugs still at the moment Mr Ainge, you better get off them and you better get off them very quickly."

Ainge was sentenced to 18 months in jail with immediate release on parole.

Nakase in June pleaded guilty to several charges including two counts of perverting the course of justice.

She was placed on probation for three years with no conviction recorded.

Nelson last month pleaded guilty to several charges including one count of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

He is due to be sentenced next year.