$5M of funding to support drought declared communities

Groups, clubs, local councils and not-for-profits in drought declared regions can apply for a share in $5 million worth of funding in a bid to support drought affected communities.

The Palaszczuk Government launched application process for the latest round of the Community Drought Support Program on January 18 to support the 67 per cent of Queensland battling drought.

As at December 1, 2020, there are a total of 41 council areas drought declared and four partially drought declared, including much of Central Queensland.

Blackall Tambo and Barcaldine regions have been fully drought declared since 2013, with the Central Highlands, Livingstone, Rockhampton and Gladstone regions fully drought declared since April, 2019.

Minister Communities and Housing Leeanne Enoch said the opening of the $5 million grant round would assist these impacted communities.

“We know that Queenslanders living in the state’s drought-declared areas are doing it tough and will continue to need our support,” she said.

“The Community Drought Support Program grants form a part of the Palaszczuk Government’s drought funding package of more than $50 million in 2020-21.

“The program will help recipients deliver food, vouchers, care packages, school breakfasts, assistance with bill payments and boost social connectedness in their communities by hosting events and activities.

“Drought affects more than just the farmers and agribusinesses in these communities and the grants will extend support to non-farming small business operators including local tradespeople and retailers.”

In the previous round, 61 organisations shared in $5 million funding including recipients like the Charleville School of Distance Education P & C Association, the Tara and District Family Support Committee and the Longreach, Inglewood and Monto Show Societies.

Minister Enoch encouraged eligible organisations, groups and local councils to apply for the funding.

“Many communities are now recovering from not only the drought, but also the impacts of COVID-19 on local tourism and trade in their towns,” she said.

“Just as we have supported Queenslanders through floods, cyclones and bushfires, the Palaszczuk Government will continue to support communities as they recover from devastating drought.”

Applications are open on 18 January and will close on 15 February 2021. For more information about how the Queensland Government is assisting drought-affected communities, visit www.communities.qld.gov.au/funding.