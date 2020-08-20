$5m pipeline study to ‘unlock’ Bowen Basin gas supply

THE State Government will tip in $5 million for a feasibility study into a Bowen Basin gas pipeline.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk made the announcement today during her keynote speech at the Committee for Economic Development of Australia's "Queensland State of the State" event.

She has now called on the Federal Government to match the commitment.

"My government backs manufacturing," she said.

"As part of Queensland's plan for economic recovery, we must ensure we have the capacity to make products locally.

"Queensland has already unlocked 20,000sq km of land for domestic gas supply.

"This project will support manufacturing jobs while lowering carbon emissions from existing mines."

It is understood the Central Queensland region will stand to benefit most from jobs created by the potential pipeline.

Ms Palaszczuk used the opportunity to present the government's economic recovery plan to help Queensland bounce back from COVID-19.

Much of the speech focused on resources and renewable energy, as well as manufacturing, agriculture and support for businesses.

"I am proud of our record, facilitating $20 billion of investment decisions in resources meaning more than 7000 jobs," Ms Palaszczuk said.

"I want to recognise the constructive approach the resources sector has taken to quickly implement COVID Safe Industry plans to protect workers while keeping our critical supply chains open.

"To further support resources companies we have provided an additional $10 million for exploration for the new economy minerals such as cobalt and vanadium."

She announced $145 million would be spent on unlocking three renewable energy corridors in North Queensland, Central Queensland and southwest Queensland.

"We will map out areas within Queensland for investment in renewables - solar and wind - by supporting the delivery of transmission infrastructure," the Premier said.

"In Central Queensland - there's potential for projects in the Fitzroy and Wide Bay renewable energy zones.

"These would make our aluminium and smelting industries more competitive with strong potential as well for hydrogen development."

The renewable energy zones will support Powerlink to invest further funding and CleanCo to increase their publicly owned renewable generation capacity to deliver energy security.

