Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Offbeat

5yo stopped on freeway driving car

by Erica Davies
6th May 2020 2:47 PM

 

A five-year-old boy was allegedly caught driving his parents car on a freeway in Utah while on his way to buy a Lamborghini in California.

Troopers in Weber County stopped the youngster on Monday after they spotted him driving for several kilometres down Interstate 15, the Utah Highway Patrol said.

They initially mistook the boy for an impaired driver, but soon discovered he was a child with a love for luxury sports cars.

The boy allegedly told police he left his home after getting into an argument with his parents, who refused to buy him a Lamborghini.

Since his parents refused, he decided to drive to California and buy one for himself, police said.

"He might have been short on the purchase amount, as he only had $3 in his wallet," troopers said on Twitter.

Their tweet included a photo of the boy in a grey hooded sweatshirt and patterned shorts, wringing his hands in the driver's seat of his parents' car.

Several Twitter users saw a bright future for the boy.

"This kid is going places; he's a man of action. I respect that," said Nate.

"I want to grow up to be just like this kid," joked Jason.

"I bet he'll own a Lamborghini one day. That kid has some chutzpah and driving skills," said Melanie.

Picture: Twitter/Utah Highway Patrol
Picture: Twitter/Utah Highway Patrol

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission

Picture: Twitter/Utah Highway Patrol
Picture: Twitter/Utah Highway Patrol
Picture: Twitter/Utah Highway Patrol
Picture: Twitter/Utah Highway Patrol
Picture: Twitter/Utah Highway Patrol
Picture: Twitter/Utah Highway Patrol

More Stories

editors picks lamborghini motoring offbeat parenting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Community raises a glass to online art classes

        premium_icon Community raises a glass to online art classes

        News ‘The thing I love about this situation is it helps you come up with more creative solutions’

        Premier reveals plan for family violence summit

        Premier reveals plan for family violence summit

        Health Premier concerned about alarming spike in assaults in homes

        Backyard bucket list key to boosting tourism business

        premium_icon Backyard bucket list key to boosting tourism business

        News Make the most of travel bans by exploring everything the region has to offer.

        NAIF LOAN: 200 jobs on the cards in major CQ beef project

        premium_icon NAIF LOAN: 200 jobs on the cards in major CQ beef project

        Business Pen hits paper on a project which promises to inject over 200 jobs into the region.