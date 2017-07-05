$6.35m boost for local infrastructure

STATE funding will provide a $6.35 million boost to three major infrastructure projects in the Central Highlands.

State Development Minister Anthony Lynham made the announcement today as part of the government's Building Our Regions funding program.

The funding will be split between Yamala Enterprise Area, Effluent Irrigation Extension Project and the Central Highlands Region Floodways Program.

The Yamala Enterprise Area will benefit from $4.4 million in funding and will be supplemented by a further $5 million of private sector and council investment.

Mayor Kerry Hayes said the funding would result in long-term economic benefits, freight efficiencies and employment growth for Queensland and the Central Highlands.

"The initial stage involves a major upgrade to the intersection of the Capricorn Highway and Bonnie Doon Road, construction of a 1.5 kilometre rail siding and an upgrade to Bonnie Doon Road for access to the site,” he said.

"This infrastructure is a critical enabler to allow the intermodal port to proceed.”

Funding for the Effluent Irrigation Extension Project will also bring Blackwater Sewage Treatment Plant in line with environmental requirements for the discharge of treated waste water.

"Council funded the first stage of this project and will match the $1.2 million in state government funding for stage two,” Cr Hayes said.

"This stage includes the construction of an additional effluent storage dam and extension of the irrigation system at Blackwater Golf Course and the adjacent land.”

A further $790,000 will go toward funding the Central Highlands Regional Floodways Program.

The program will include the construction of concrete floodways at 24 sites in the region. The floodways aim to provide safe crossing during wet weather.

"As a rural community, the stability and strength of our economy and liveability hinge on quality infrastructure,” Cr Hayes said.

Further project information can be found at the CHRC website.