28°
News

$6.35m boost for local infrastructure

Jessica Dorey
| 5th Jul 2017 11:52 AM
FUNDING BOOST: Minister Anthony Lynham (pictured with Mayor Kerry Hayes) announced a $6.35 million dollar boost for Central Highlands' infrastructure.
FUNDING BOOST: Minister Anthony Lynham (pictured with Mayor Kerry Hayes) announced a $6.35 million dollar boost for Central Highlands' infrastructure. Photo: CHRC

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

STATE funding will provide a $6.35 million boost to three major infrastructure projects in the Central Highlands.

State Development Minister Anthony Lynham made the announcement today as part of the government's Building Our Regions funding program.

The funding will be split between Yamala Enterprise Area, Effluent Irrigation Extension Project and the Central Highlands Region Floodways Program.

The Yamala Enterprise Area will benefit from $4.4 million in funding and will be supplemented by a further $5 million of private sector and council investment.

Mayor Kerry Hayes said the funding would result in long-term economic benefits, freight efficiencies and employment growth for Queensland and the Central Highlands.

"The initial stage involves a major upgrade to the intersection of the Capricorn Highway and Bonnie Doon Road, construction of a 1.5 kilometre rail siding and an upgrade to Bonnie Doon Road for access to the site,” he said.

"This infrastructure is a critical enabler to allow the intermodal port to proceed.”

Funding for the Effluent Irrigation Extension Project will also bring Blackwater Sewage Treatment Plant in line with environmental requirements for the discharge of treated waste water.

"Council funded the first stage of this project and will match the $1.2 million in state government funding for stage two,” Cr Hayes said.

"This stage includes the construction of an additional effluent storage dam and extension of the irrigation system at Blackwater Golf Course and the adjacent land.”

A further $790,000 will go toward funding the Central Highlands Regional Floodways Program.

The program will include the construction of concrete floodways at 24 sites in the region. The floodways aim to provide safe crossing during wet weather.

"As a rural community, the stability and strength of our economy and liveability hinge on quality infrastructure,” Cr Hayes said.

Further project information can be found at the CHRC website.

Central Queensland News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Off to the age champs

Off to the age champs

Four Emerald netball teams will test their skills at the Nissan State Age Championships.

35 years of memories

VAST HISTORY: Some of the founding Emerald Ladies Welfare Association members shared their memories with this year's committee.

ELWA celebrates milestone

QMF's family harmony

MEMORIES: The talented Chan family of Janis, Michael, Angela and Kwan are all involved in the QMF musical The Power Within.

Clermont locals hit a high note.

'Thank you' local emergency services

SAFE AND WELL: Leah Rowe with her son Riley recovering in hospital.

Local family says thank you to emergency services.

Local Partners

Court: 'Negative impacts inevitable for proposed mega mines'

A GRAZIER has lost the latest battle with a Queensland coal mega-mine.

Noxious spirit watered down is alcohol, judge says

A less glamorous cocktail sparked the methylated spirits court case.

No luck for man appealing his conviction over methylated spirits

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Take luxury food, wine tour around Toowoomba

FOODIE CULTURE: Emily Moon (left) and Cheryse Bliesner with the Hummer used for Toowoomba's Luxury Food and Wine Tour.

It is designed to highlight the best produce the region has to offer

REVIEW: Homecoming is the best Spider-Man movie ever made

IT MAY seem ridiculous, rebooting Spider-Man for the third time in 15 years but after seeing Spider-Man: Homecoming, you'll be glad they did.

Tom Cruise: the movie that saved his career

Tom Cruise in Top Gun.

Eleven years ago, it seemed Tom Cruise was probably finished

Meet the new glamour girl of tennis: Katie Boulter

Katie Boulter’s Instagram following has soared past 20,000. Source:Supplied

The 20-year-old put on an impressive display

Shark Tank’s record $2.5m plunge on coffee capsules

Andrew Banks paid a whopping $2.5 million for part share of Kane Bodiam’s iCapsulate coffee capsule company. Picture: SuppliedSource:Supplied

Kane Bodiam has landed the biggest deal in Shark Tank Australia

Ed Sheeran quits Twitter: 'Why do people dislike me?'

Ed Sheeran poses for a portrait in promotion of his full-length concert feature, \"Ed Sheeran: Jumpers for Goalposts\" on Friday, Oct. 16, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Drew Gurian/Invision/AP)

TROLLS have forced Ed Sheeran to quit Twitter.

Carrie Bickmore shows off abs of steel in Women's Health

“Some weeks I get five workouts in, some only three."

“Some weeks I get five workouts in, some only three."

MasterChef in potential identity theft stuff up

It’s all fun and games until the identity thieves strike.

TV gaffe may have exposed contestants to identity theft

Homely 3 bedroom, in a Prime Range Location!

31 Glencoe Street, The Range 4700

House 3 1 1 $299,000

This one is surely going to be on your must inspect list! Glencoe Street is certainly a sought after street on The Range and centrally located to The Mater and...

Immaculate and Superbly Presented Executive Low Set Brick

27 Cedar Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $439,000

This exquisite 4 bedroom brick home sets itself apart from the others. Parents will be in awe of the enormous master suite. The second bedroom could easily be...

Brick Duplex Units

1 and2/257 Coker Street, Berserker 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $299,000

If you have been looking for a Duplex that is brick and in a quiet street close to just about everything than inspections are a must. 2x 2 bedrooms with a good...

Beautiful Presentation

6 McMurtrie Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $285,000

If you have been looking for a neat as a pin home in a whisper quiet cul-de-sack then this beautifully presented home is a must for you to inspect. Features...

Fantastic Renovated Home - Priced To Sell - Only $249,000

86 Sharples Street, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $249,000

All the work has been done at this amazing Highset Chamferboard Home with a perfect corner location, located very close to Northside Plaza and Stockland Shopping...

Huge Family Home with a Massive Shed on 2.67 ha

50 Oxley Drive, Glenlee 4711

House 4 2 4 $699,000

This beautiful lowset brick home sits right back off the end of a No Through Road' in a very quiet and private setting on 2.67ha (6.59ac) off Dawson Road, Glenlee.

Renovates Delight

323 Greenlake Road, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 5 $519,000

This property offers so much potential and with 90% of the renovations completed for you. This double story brick home is situated on a 25 Acre allotment. ...

Delightful Country Home Surrounded By Acres of Peaceful Farm Land!

559 Etna Creek Road, Etna Creek 4702

House 3 1 4 $299,000

This neat and tidy 3 bedroom home at Etna Creek Road is just a short drive north of Rockhampton or even shorter trip to the Caves Convenience Store, Hotel and...

5 Acres (2.11Ha) plus 4 Bedroom home and huge shed at Glenlee

78 Nielsen Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 4 2 2 $515,000

Just imagine living on a property with all this room to move for all the family to spread and enjoy the peace and tranquillity of this large block of land with...

Two Storey Family Home in Frenchville

317 Bloxsom Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $329,000

This low maintenance brick and hardiplank home is of a popular design with two levels of living in sought after Frenchville. Features include -rumpus, laundry...

Exclusive CQ 'party island' for sale at bargain price

Wedge Island from the air.

Island off Capricorn Coast hits the market for less than $500K

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

Exclusive island resort reopens after facelift

REFURBISHMENT: Boats at Hamilton Island during Cyclone Debbie

A resort has reopened off the Whitsunday coast after facelift

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

What you need to know about living in an apartment

High rise apartments in Melbourne.

Would you rather an apartment or a house?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!