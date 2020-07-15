Menu
JOBS BOOST: Powerlink workers at a Queensland substation.
Politics

$67m program activates Nebo substation revamp

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@dailymercury.com.au
15th Jul 2020 12:30 PM
A PROGRAM of electricity works across Central Queensland and Wide Bay is back on track as COVID restrictions ease, supporting more than 150 jobs.

Energy Minister Anthony Lynham told parliament today the state’s publicly-owned transmission operator Powerlink had fired up construction works on three critical infrastructure projects as part of a $67 million program.

These include the replacement of ageing primary plant and secondary systems equipment at the Nebo Substation and upgrades to the Calvale Substation and network reconfiguration.

The 150km Gin Gin to Woolooga transmission line will also be upgraded.

Dr Lynham said the works delivered local jobs and maintained the energy network that powers our state.

“The Nebo project will ensure this major hub in North Queensland’s electricity network continues to supply Mackay, nearby coal ports and the associated haulage network, and the Bowen Basin coal mining area,” he said.

Energy Minister Anthony Lynham. Picture: Liam Kidston
“Works at Calvale will safeguard a reliable electricity supply to the Biloela, Moura and Blackwater areas and support mining and agricultural industries.

“And the Gin Gin to Woolooga line transfers power across the Wide Bay region, supplying Bundaberg, Hervey Bay, Maryborough and Gympie.”

Powerlink chief executive Paul Simshauser said the operator remained committed to adapting work practices to meet COVID-19 requirements, with project crews looking forward to returning to site.

“Powerlink’s back to work plan safeguards the health and safety of staff, contractors and local communities, while continuing to effectively maintain and strengthen the performance of the transmission network,” he said.

“A range of controls have been implemented to keep Powerlink project crews COVID-safe, including changes to work methods to observe social distancing, regular cleaning of common touch points, risk assessments for travel, and comprehensive management plans with contractors.”

