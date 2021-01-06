7 youths arrested over alleged CQ car theft, break-in spree

Seven youths have been arrested and police are searching for more after an alleged lengthy crime spree across the Capricornia district.

Detective Senior Sergeant Damien Smith confirmed the youths had been arrested in relation to a spate of alleged offences in divisions as far out as Moura, all the way to Woorabinda and even Yeppoon.

“Currently we have commenced proceedings against seven offenders on approximately 45 charges,” Det Snr Sgt Smith said.

“The charges related to stealing of motor vehicles, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, break and enters and other stealing related offences.

“The majority of the (alleged) offenders are juveniles, with one being 18. Four of them are going to front the court today and another offender, a person of interest, is currently being spoken to by Woorabinda Police.

“We have several other persons of interest that we are working to locate.”

The youths, who range in age between 14 and 18, all have ties to the Rockhampton and Woorabinda communities and as far out as Moura, Baralaba and Biloela.

Det Snr Sgt said seven vehicles were stolen in the alleged crime spree, which began on January 3, with a number of homes and businesses also broken into.

“To date we have identified seven vehicles that we believe have been stolen and used in relation to these offences and all seven vehicles I believe have been recovered,” he said.

“The costs are still being calculated, a lot of the items that have been stolen are easy to dispose of like cash and things like that.”

He said some of the offences were also related to the end of 2020.

Police are also investigating whether a break-in at the Stanwell Stop west of Rockhampton overnight Monday was linked to the offenders.

Det Snr Sgt thanked the community for their help tracking down the offenders.

“The main thing is that these offenders have been located, most of the property in relation to the cars has been located and the good news in this instance is none of the offences related to violence against a person,” he said.

“These youths were targeting property related offences only, but the concern always being when these young people steal cars, the risk they pose not only to themselves but to the other people using the roads.

“It was a combination of opportunistic unlocked premises and what we would call forced entry. We would always encourage members of the community, no matter where they are, to lock their house, lock their vehicles … make sure you are not leaving keys that can be seen at vantage points through windows and the same with your wallets and personal possessions.

“We received a lot of outstanding support from members of the community. It has taken a lot of resources from all of the divisions and police units to actually locate these offences … CCTV footage and members of the public ringing to provide information.”