A BB gun and drugs.
Crime

$70,000 of meth, gun seized by police

Madura Mccormack
by
27th Jul 2018 7:50 AM

A 36-year-old Hay Point woman will face Mackay Magistrates Court on Friday after police allegedly found $70,000 worth of methamphetamines during a raid.   

Police raided the Rasmussen Dr home about 10am on Thursday after a tip-off from the community about suspicious behaviour.   

Detective Inspector Brendan Smith said the bust has allegedly resulted in $70,000 worth of drugs being taken off Mackay's streets.   

"That's probably 7200 hits off the street, it's a great win for the community," he claimed 

"Drug crime is a focus and that will not change."  

A 36-year-old Hay Point woman has been charged with unlawful possession of weapons, unlawful possession of explosives, possession of dangerous drugs and supply of dangerous drugs.   

hay point ice mackay crime mackay drugs mackay police meth
Mackay Daily Mercury

