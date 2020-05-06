Menu
Peggy and George 'walk in step' for 74 loving years

Jocelyn Watts
6th May 2020 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:12 PM
Celebrating their 74th wedding anniversary amid the coronavirus pandemic evokes bittersweet memories for George and Margaret (Peggy) Kirk.

"We can't have a big family get-together to celebrate our anniversary," Peggy said.

"It's like when we first met. George was in the army and I was a nurse; we'd meet whenever we could get leave."

George, 98, and Peggy, 96, first met about 80 years ago.

"We got caught in a sudden thunderstorm and got wet to the skin," George said.

"Meeting Peggy was the making of my life. We've been walking in step ever since."

They were married in Brisbane, on April 24, 1946.

"It was an exciting time as World War II had just finished and the place was full of ex-servicemen on their way home," Peggy said.

"It was impossible to buy anything new and coupons were still required for clothing, food and petrol."

They were both keen to get back to Gayndah and set up home on the property George, now a well-known local artist, had bought with his army pay before the wedding.

"We eventually made it into a comfortable home and were blessed with four wonderful children, now all married so we have 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren."

