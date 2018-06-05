Menu
Login
A whale has died in southern Thailand after swallowing more than 80 plastic bags Picture: AFP
A whale has died in southern Thailand after swallowing more than 80 plastic bags Picture: AFP
News

80 plastic bags clog stomach of dead whale

5th Jun 2018 11:30 AM

BANGKOK: Some 80 pieces of plastic rubbish weighing eight kilograms have been found in the stomach of a whale that died in Thailand after a five-day effort to save it, marine officials say.

The pilot whale was discovered early last week in a canal in the southern province of Songkhla and received treatment from a team of veterinarians.

The whale spit out five plastic bags on Friday and later died, the Marine and Coastal Resources Department said on its website.

An autopsy found the bags and other plastic items in the whale's stomach. "This plastic rubbish made the whale sick and unable to hunt for food," the department said.

Jatuporn Buruspat, head of the department, said they planned to raise public awareness of the problem on World Oceans Day on June 8 and call for reduced use of plastic.

"We will use the whale case and invite all sectors to show their intentions on how to reduce the use of plastic in Thailand," he told Reuters.

Thais use huge numbers of plastic bags but authorities have launched campaigns to try to encourage people to use fewer and to introduce reusable bags.

Globally, eight million tonnes of plastic - bottles, packaging and other waste - are dumped into the ocean every year, killing marine life and entering the human food chain, the United Nations Environment Programme said in December.

Related Items

editors picks plastic bags whale

Top Stories

    Hammer produced in school fight

    Hammer produced in school fight

    News A NUMBER of students were involved in a school fight with a hammer last week, causing Emerald State High School to go into lockdown.

    Gamer reaching whole new levels

    Gamer reaching whole new levels

    News Central Highlands teen tests his Halo skills at world championships.

    Pressure on to keep title

    Pressure on to keep title

    News Emerald powerlifter to Canada.

    Fake money warning

    Fake money warning

    News Police urge vigilance after 73 counterfeit notes found.

    Local Partners