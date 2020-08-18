83 community events in Mackay, Isaac this week

LET US KNOW

The Community Diary and Weekend Planner offer free entries to not-for-profit groups, organisations, clubs and schools in the wider Mackay region.

Email details of your event, under the subject ‘Community Diary’ to heidi.petith@dailymercury.com.au

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 19

– FINCH HATTON Beautiful Minds playgroup, weekly from 9.30-11am during school term at Finch Hatton State School. Visit the Facebook page for more information.

– SELFLESS Senior’s Exhibition hosted by Mackay Regional Council, August 17 to 26 at Jubilee Community Centre, Alfred St as well as digitally at Sarina Neighbourhood Centre, Awal Medical Centre, the Mackay Region Visitor Information Centre and Goodes Butchers.

– MONEY SMART workshop to talk about utility bills, concessions, credit, superannuation, financial hardship, budgeting and more. Hosted by The Neighbourhood Hub, 10-11am, Gordon White Library. For more information, visit the Facebook event.

– BASIC COMPUTER Skills Workshops for older adults to participate in fun, free learning sessions to increase confidence, skills and knowledge to get online, hosted by Mackay Libraries, 10-11.30am, Gordon White Library. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, limited spaces are available and bookings are essential. Book via Eventbrite.

– VALLEY pageturners monthly book club, 6-7pm, Mirani Library. Book via Eventbrite.

– STORY TIME with Ros from Let the Children Play Toyshop, free, 9.30-10.30am, Shop 2/176 Victoria St, Mackay. Spaces limited to 10 children because of COVID-19 restrictions. Book via Eventbrite.

– STORY TIME session featuring nursery rhymes, stories and songs for children aged two and a half to five years, 9.30-10am at Sarina Library and at Gordon White Library. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, limited spaces are available and bookings are essential. Book via Eventbrite.

– LAPIDARY: learn the art of working with stones, first session free, $25 joining fee and $25 annual membership fee applies after, 9am-noon and 6.30-9pm, Mackay Gem and Craft Society, 3 Leisure Ct, South Mackay. Ph: 4942 8541.

– MULTICULTURAL playgroup. Each week celebrates different culture through craft activity, suited to children aged 0-5, 9.30-11.30am, costs $3. The Neighbourhood Hub, 43 Shakespeare St. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, bookings are essential. Ph: 4957 2626.

– MARKET: Greater Whitsunday’s Farmer’s Market, fresh seasonal produce straight from farmers, weekly from 7-11am, Bluewater Quay. For more details, visit www.facebook.com/events/1244348139090003/

– PRIZE BINGO, 20 games, books $2 each, doors open 8.45am for eyes down at 9.15am, Magpies Sporting Club, Glenella Rd. Ph: 4965 6100.

– PCYC Playgroup with bikes, obstacle courses, jumping castles and more, 9-11am, $9 per child for casual visits, $6 per child with $25 annual membership. Ph: 4942 3296.

– PICNIC in the Park for Queensland Seniors Week: includes tai chi, cooking demonstration, tech-talks and lunch, bring a chair or picnic rug, 11am-1.30pm. RSVP by phoning 1300 47 22 27.

– GREAT BARRIER Reef projects information session: the GBR Foundation has released its second Annual Work Plan for the Reef Trust Partnership detailing priorities to 30 June 2021. Managing director Anna Marsden and executive projects and partnerships director Theresa Fyffee are available to provide an overview and answer questions, online event, 4.30-5.30pm. Register via Eventbrite.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 20

– SENIORS Conversations with Art: free though-provoking discussion led by Artspace staff looking at traditional and contemporary artworks from Gallery and Museum Collections from around the world, 10.30-11.30am at Artspace Mackay. Bookings required. Ph: 4961 9722.

– MORNING Tea for Queensland Seniors Week: Go along for a day filled for all ages with games and an art session, 10-11.30am, Glenden Recreation Centre. RSVP by phoning 1300 47 22 27 by 5pm on August 17.

– FITZGERALD State School Playgroup hosted by teacher Paula Pierotti and teacher aide Lisa Ware, for bubs, toddlers and before school-aged children and their parents, grandparents or caregivers, no cost, meets weekly 1.30-2pm during school term, Fitzgerald State School, Norris Rd.

– NARCOTICS Anonymous Mackay, meets 7pm, 16 Keats St, Mackay. Ph: Rosco on 0428 992 762.

– COFFEE with a Cop, chance for community members to ask questions and learn about police work, 10-11am, Dudley Denny City Library. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, limited spaces are available and so bookings are essential. Book via Eventbrite.

– WITH ONE VOICE Mackay and surrounds choir rehearsal, 6.30pm, Jubilee Community Centre, Alfred St, Mackay. Everyone is welcome, NDIS registration. Email: withonevoice.mackay@gmail.com

– YOGA for every man free masterclass with Christopher David, 6.30-7.30pm, Breathe Wellness Collective, 47 Gordon St, Mackay. Ph: 4963 1285.

– LET’S JUMP Family Carnival, free entry, 5-9pm, Ted Red Rolfe Oval, Moranbah.

– FITTER for Life, catering for all mobility abilities: cost $6 per class plus $20 per annum insurance fee, 9-10am, Mackay Gymnastics, 5 Snow Wright Ct, Beaconsfield. Ph: 4942 0032.

– HOW TO APPLY for an exhibition at Artspace information session with director Tracey Heathwood: for local artists and curators with an innovative exhibition idea or wanting to learn more about proposal submissions and the selection process. Free event also includes tour of newly renamed Foundation Gallery and time for discussion, 5.30-6.30pm. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, bookings are essential. Ph: 4961 9722.

– HOY card game, 9.30-11am weekly (excluding school holidays), $1 per board to play, please take tokens like glass beads to play with. There is also a cent sale at halftime for $1 per sheet and a raffle at one ticket for $5 or three for $10 with the chance to win fruit and veg trays and shopping vouchers. All proceeds go to Glenella State Primary School. Magpies Sporting Club, Glenella Rd. Ph: 4965 6100.

– STORY TIME session featuring nursery rhymes, stories and songs for children aged two and a half to five years, 10.30-11am, Dudley Denny City Library. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, limited spaces are available and bookings are essential. Book via Eventbrite.

– BABY BOUNCE session featuring nursery rhymes, finger plays and songs, 10.30-11am, Gordon White Library. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, limited spaces are available and so bookings are essential. Book via Eventbrite.

– ENGLISH Conversation Circles program to help language development in a relaxed and supportive environment hosted by The Neighbourhood Hub and Mackay Regional Council Libraries, 1-2.30pm, Dudley Denny City Library. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, limited spaces are available and so bookings are essential. Book via Eventbrite.

– WEST END Readers monthly book club, 5-6pm, Walkerston Library. Book via Eventbrite.

– ANIME Manga club, for young adults aged 12-18 to share their favourites or most despised story ideas, drawings and all things Japanese, 5.30-7pm. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, limited spaces are available and so bookings are essential. Book via Eventbrite.

– MAINLY MUSIC West Mackay hosted by Mother’s Union Mackay: Take the kids to dance, play and sing while you enjoy a cuppa and home baked goodies. Children from birth to kindergarten-age. 9.30am – 11am, Cost $5 per family, St Charles Anglican Church on the corner of McGinn St and Nebo Rd. Ph: Kristi Day on 0403 241 809.

– MACKAY and District Pipe Band: learn to play the bagpipes or drums with free lessons, 6.30-7pm, St Paul’s Uniting Church meeting room, 21 Macalister St. Spots limited because of COVID-19 Restrictions. Contact via Facebook for more information.

– SPANISH Playgroup: 10am-noon, The Neighbourhood Hub, 43 Shakespeare St. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, bookings are essential. Ph: 4957 2626.

– PCYC Playgroup with bikes, obstacle courses, jumping castles and more, 9-11am, $9 per child for casual visits, $6 per child with $25 annual membership. Ph: 4942 3296.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 21

– MORNING TEA for Queensland Seniors Week hosted by Isaac Regional Council: tai, chi, morning tea and an art session, 9.30-11.30am, Nebo Memorial Hall. RSVP by phoning 1300 47 22 27 by 5pm on August 19.

– LET’S JUMP Family Carnival, free entry, 5-9pm, Ted Red Rolfe Oval, Moranbah.

– SPECIALIST Disability Accommodation free information session to give an overview of SDA payment under the NDI including categories, how payments work, what is a reasonable rent contribution, additional support and designs and locations of homes coming soon, 1-2.30pm, Mackay PCYC off Norris Rd. Bookings via Eventbrite.

– CHEMICAL-FREE lifestyle workshop hosted by Essential Obsession and CALD Women’s Club: a free social group for culturally and linguistically diverse women of Mackay to connect, support each other, build confidence and learn new skills. Please bring plate of food to share. 10am-noon, Mackay Women’s Centre, 418 Shakespeare St, Mackay. Register via tonims@tnhub.org.au or text 0400 788 218. For more information, see the Facebook event.

– CROCHET for beginners: learn to crochet with Tracey Robb Arts, no prior skills required, 10am-noon, Mackay Women’s Centre, 418 Shakespeare St, Mackay. Transport can be provided by prior arrangement. Spots are limited. To book your spot, email vale@tnhub.org.au or text 0400 788 218.

– DIGITAL CREATIVE Professionals Meet-n-Greet networking event hosted by Celese Heward Art and Media: ideal for videographers, photographers, graphic designers, copywriters, editors, MG/VR/AR designers and website developers, marketing consultants and agencies, media professionals, filmmakers, sound designers, 9.30am-noon, tea and coffee provided, Jubilee Community Centre. Spots are limited. Ph: 0401 525 818.

– PARENT occupational therapy info session hosted by Move and Play Paediatric Therapy and The Neighbourhood Hub: no cost, learn about helping your child with fine motor skills such as drawing, dressing, cutlery and threading, starts 9.30am, Shakespeare Child and Family Centre, 43 Shakespeare St. Register your attendance by phoning 4942 9343 or email admin@moveplaypaedtherapy.com.au

– BRAIN Training program focused on keeping your brain fit and healthy with stimulating activities, for ages 50+ – opportunity to socialise and have fun, 11am-noon, Dudley Denny City Library. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, limited spaces are available and bookings are essential. Book via Eventbrite.

– SENIOR Friendship Group, meets every Friday, usually at The Neighbourhood Hub, 4 George St, Mackay, with range of activities from bingo to morning to lunch. Transport is available via prior arrangement. Because of COVID-19, bookings are essential. Ph: 4957 2626.

– SOCIAL table tennis. All ages welcome, equipment available, 9-11.30am at Mackay Table Tennis Centre, 76 Bridge Rd. First day free entry, $5 after. Ph: Coral 4957 8474.

– MAINLY MUSIC Sarina: Take the kids to dance, play and sing while you enjoy a cuppa and home baked goodies. Children from birth to kindergarten-age. 9.30am – 11am, Cost $5 per family, St Luke’s Hall, 60 Broad St, Sarina. While COVID-19 restrictions remain, bookings are essential due to limited hall space. Email gkmorphy@bigpond.com

– SOCIAL HOOPS, all abilities welcome, take your own basketball if possible, every Friday 7pm, PCYC Whitsunday, Shute Harbour Rd, Airlie Beach. Ph: Whitsundays Basketball 0427 228 984.

– STORY TIME session featuring nursery rhymes, stories and songs for children aged two and a half to five years, 9.30-10am, Gordon White Library, 54 Phillip St, Mt Pleasant. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, limited spaces are available and bookings are essential. Book via Eventbrite.

– PCYC Playgroup with bikes, obstacle courses, jumping castles and more, 9-11am, $9 per child for casual visits, $6 per child with $25 annual membership. Ph: 4942 3296.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 22

– MACKAY Festival Sessions: featuring Mackay musicians Folks Like Us and Will Blume. Livestream from home or head to Macalister St carpark for Nisaki Greek Yiros and food from various Mackay vendors, 6-8pm. For more information, head to facebook.com/events/2318131291829751/

Read more: FULL LIST of musicians playing at Mackay Festival Sessions

– CRAFT and Conversation: create and chatter with an imaginative group, 11am-2pm, Gordon White Library, 54 Phillip St, Mount Pleasant. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, limited spaces are available and so bookings are essential. Book via Eventbrite.

– LET’S JUMP Family Carnival, free entry, 10am-2pm and 5-9pm, Ted Red Rolfe Oval, Moranbah.

– SOUNDS OF THE VALLEY: local music soiree hosted by The Valley Theatrical Players, $10 per head, starts 3pm at Pinnacle Playhouse, Elsie Nash St, Pinnacle. Limited tickets and so bookings are essential. Ph: 0472 681 538.

– INTERNATIONAL Female Ride Day and Morning Tea hosted by Mackay Harley Owners Group, $5 a plate with funds going to Mackay Women’s Centre. Afterwards, there will be a short ride to celebrate female riders with all bikes and riding abilities welcome as well as all female pillion riders. Morning tea starts 9.30am, Mackay Harley-Davidson, 26 Peel St, Mackay.

– LAPIDARY: learn the art of working with stones, first session free, $25 joining fee and $25 annual membership fee applies after, 9am-noon and 1-4pm, Mackay Gem and Craft Society, 3 Leisure Ct, South Mackay. Ph: 4942 8541.

– FALUN GONG meditation and relaxation, 9-11am, Tropical Sun Garden Lawn (under mango tree), Mackay Regional Botanic Gardens. Ph: Catherine 4952 2262.

– JETSKI RACE Day, spectators free, races at 6.30am, noon and 3pm, Kinchant Dam, Kinchant Dam Rd.

– SHOWGROUND Markets, 6.30-10am, Mackay Showgrounds, entrance off Milton St

SUNDAY, AUGUST 23

– MAYOR’S Marina Walk hosted by Mackay Regional Council and The Women Who Walk and Men Too group: 12km walk from Bluewater Quay to the Marina and back again taking about two hours led by MRC mayor Greg Williamson. Meet at Bluewater Quay by 7.15am for 7.30am start. Option to walk one way if participant wants to organise a waiting car at the Marina. For more information, see the Facebook page.

– THE DUKE Markets: go along to a family-friendly fun crafty morning hosted by The Duke Hotel Social Club, donations going to local charities, 8-11.30am, The Duke Hotel, Walkerston. To organise a stall, phone Fiona on 0418 186 883.

– NTH QLD BABIES and Kids Market featuring regional businesses stocking all things babies, kids, mums, mums-to-be and families-to-be, $2 adult entry with lucky door prizes, food, coffee and ATM available as well as activities including face painting, jumping castle, best dressed parade and treasure hunt, 8.30am-12.30pm, Mackay Showgrounds.

– STEM Innovation Program Workshop for youth aged 8-15: learn about 3D design and coding, problem solving and augmented reality as tools to meet the challenges facing the Great Barrier Reef and marine life, Split Spaces member tickets $12.64, non-members $22, 9am-noon, Split Spaces, Building 4, Level 2, CQU City Campus, 92 Sydney St. Book via Eventbrite.

– STAB BINDING Workshop: learn the process of Japanese stab binding in constructing artists’ books with teaching artist Melissa Larsen and create one or two beautiful artists’ books of your own, $25 per person which includes materials and tools although you may also bring specific tools or materials you wish to work with like papers, photos, tickets, memorabilia, maps etc., 10am-1pm, Artspace Workshop Room, Gordon St, Mackay. Bookings are essential. Ph: 4961 9722.

– GREAT OCEAN Marathon Grapevine Fundraiser: Phoebe Fatnowna and Rhys Spanswick would like Mackay’s support as they take on 44km each, running from Yalboroo State School to Mount Charlton State School, 3-5.30pm, Ocean International, 1 Bridge Rd, Mackay. Every step raises funds for local, suicide prevention group Grapevine. $25 funds one safeTALK place. For more information, see the Facebook page.

MONDAY, AUGUST 24

– HANDIWORK and health chats hosted by Isaac Regional Council for Queensland Seniors Week: tech and health talks, lunch, lucky door prizes and a leatherwork workshop, 10am-2.30pm, St Lawrence Centenary Hall. RSVP by phoning 1300 47 22 27 by 5pm on August 19.

– PLASMA Power Week hosted by Australian Red Cross Lifeblood: whether you’re new to the scene or a plasma pro, join the REd Cross for a special week dedicated to all things plasma. Book via https://www.donateblood.com.au/page/plasma-power-week

– SILVERSMITHING: first session free, $25 joining fee and $25 annual membership fee applies after, 6.30-9pm, Mackay Gem and Craft Society, 3 Leisure Ct, South Mackay. Ph: 4942 8541.

– FITTER for Life, catering for all mobility abilities: cost $6 per class plus $20 per annum insurance fee, 1.30-2.30pm, Mackay Gymnastics, 5 Snow Wright Ct, Beaconsfield. Ph: 4942 0032.

– PHOTO WALKABOUT, focus on photography in shady spaces as well as tips on using phone cameras, hosted by Friends of the Mackay Regional Botanic Gardens Association Inc., 9.30-11.30am, meet at South Sea islander Hut carpark off Ram Chandra Place. Ph: 4952 7300.

– BABY BOUNCE session featuring nursery rhymes, finger plays and songs, 9.30-10am at Mirani Library and 11-11.30am at Dudley Denny City Library. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, limited spaces are available and so bookings are essential. Book via Eventbrite.

– PCYC Playgroup with bikes, obstacle courses, jumping castles and more, 9-11am, $9 per child for casual visits, $6 per child with $25 annual membership. Ph: 4942 3296.

– SARINA ATHLETICS 2020 season sign-on and tryout day: past and present members welcome, register on the day or at sarinaathletics.org, 3.30pm, Sarina Athletics Club, cnr Johnson St and Biltoff St, Sarina.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25

– ROCKIN’ KIDS Playgroup: 9-11am, cost $3 to cover tea, coffee and light morning tea, The Neighbourhood Hub, 43 Shakespeare St. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, bookings are essential. Ph: 4957 2626.

– CRAFT and chat session hosted by Mother’s Union Mackay, 10.30am-2pm, all welcome, take along own craft project, 10.30am-2pm, St Ambrose Church, 28 Glenpark St, North Mackay. Phone Kristi Day on 0403 241 809.

– EMPLOYMENT success program hosted by Mackay Regional Council looking at what the key components of a great resume and cover letter are, how to build your personal documents and effectively promote your skills and experience, 11am-noon, Dudley Denny City Library. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, limited spaces are available and so bookings are essential. Book via Eventbrite.

– EYE-OPENER TOASTMASTERS club meeting: learn to become a better communicator, leader, 7.30-9pm, Jubilee Community Centre, Alfred St, Mackay. For more info, head to www.facebook.com/events/1535438989969792/ or email: eyeopenermackay@gmail.com

– $5 BOWLS NIGHT: first two nights free then $3 for two games, $1 for entry into raffle, $1 drinks available, starts 6.30pm, Habana Farleigh Indoor Bowls Club, St Brigid’s Hall, Farleigh, 961 Bruce Hwy. Ph: Palmina 0403 729 505.

– WORLD CAFE: free, culture-sharing group meets weekly from 10.30am-noon, activities include cooking, arts and craft, conversational games, small projects, workshops, information sessions and local excursions. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, bookings are essential. Ph: 4957 2626.

– CROSSROAD Arts Performance in the Gallery: drama workshop for people with and without disability, 18+, first workshop free then $15 per workshop, 9.30-10.30am, 55 Wood St. Ph 4953 5122 or email: artisticassociate@crossroadarts.com.au

– CROSSROADS Arts Stretchy Pants: movement and dance workshops for people with and without disability, 18+, first workshop free then $15 per workshop, 11am-noon, 55 Wood St. Ph: 4953 5122 or email: artisticassociate@crossroadarts.com.au.

– BABY BOUNCE session featuring nursery rhymes, finger plays and songs, 9.30-10am at Sarina Library and 11-11.30am, Walkerston Library. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, limited spaces are available and so bookings are essential. Book via Eventbrite.

– STORY TIME session featuring nursery rhymes, stories and songs for children aged two and a half to five years, 9.30-10am at Mirani Library and at Walkerston Library. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, limited spaces are available and bookings are essential. Book via Eventbrite.

– PCYC Playgroup with bikes, obstacle courses, jumping castles and more, 9-11am, $9 per child for casual visits, $6 per child with $25 annual membership. Ph: 4942 3296.