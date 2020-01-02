87 companies in trouble as year ends

Weddings were relocated, food chains collapsed and customers were furious in December as 82 Queensland companies were put in liquidation or administration.

WEDDINGS were moved, events cancelled and food stores closed in December as 87 Queensland companies were put in liquidation or administration.

Out-of-pocket brides were among dozens of people left scrambling to find a new venue for their event after the shock closure of a riverside function centre near Christmas.

The Courier-Mail revealed Brisbane's Moda Events Portside was put into liquidation owing $50,000 to staff and more than $350,000 to creditors.

A multimillion-dollar acai bowl empire with stores across Queensland and thousands of customers has collapsed, put in liquidation by its young founder.

A health food chain popular with active Millennials, The Kiss The Berry Group Pty Ltd was Brisbane's first acai bowl and smoothie-focused chain.

A Brisbane furniture company importing luxury items from Europe went bust after dozens of complaints from customers about products not being delivered or arriving broken.

ED Imports, formerly known as European Design, was put into liquidation on December 16 owing $331,715 to creditors.

See the full list below.

COMPANIES IN LIQUIDATION

BM TILING AUSTRALIA PTY LTD

ACN: 614 333 685

Firm name: Mackay Goodwin

Liquidator: Domenico Calabretta

Appointment date: December 2, 2019

The Kiss The Berry Group Pty Ltd

ACN: 167 173 551

Firm name: Pearce & Heers

Liquidator: Mark Pearce & Michael Dullaway

Appointment date: December 2, 2019

AFX DIGITAL PRINTING PTY LTD

ACN: 117 810 278

Firm name: B & T Advisory

Liquidator: Travis Pullen

Appointment date: December 3, 2019

Kros Holdings Pty Ltd

ACN: 138 591 625

Firm name: Robson Cotter

Liquidator: Bill Cotter

Appointment date: December 2, 2019

GALAXY REAL PROPERTY PTY LTD

ACN: 610 271 611

Firm name: Vincents

Liquidator: Steven Staatz

Appointment date: December 3, 2019

Hometown Fest Pty Ltd

ACN: 627 589 520

Firm name: Pearce & Heers Insolvency Accountants

Liquidator: Michael Dullaway

Appointment date: December 3, 2019

Zanpop Pty Ltd

ACN: 168 382 527

Firm name: BRI Ferrier

Liquidator: Moira Kathleen Carter

Appointment date: December 3, 2019

Coplyn Engineering Pty Ltd

ACN: 060 186 245

Firm name: Morton's Solvency Accountants

Liquidator: Gavin Charles Morton

Appointment date: December 4, 2019

WG Architects Pty Ltd

ACN: 098 752 384

Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants

Liquidator: Nikhil Khatri

Appointment date: December 4, 2019

WG Interiors Pty Ltd

ACN: 608 385 351

Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants

Liquidator: Nikhil Khatri

Appointment date: December 4, 2019

Camporeale Properties Pty Ltd

ACN: 127 201 932

Firm name: BRI Ferrier

Liquidator: Peter Paul Krejci

Appointment date: December 4, 2019

North Lakes Retirement Resort Residents' Services Ltd

ACN: 112 280 065

Firm name: McGrathNicol

Liquidator: Anthony Norman Connelly and William James Harris

Appointment date: December 4, 2019

Marquis Admin Pty Ltd

ACN: 620 186 923

Firm name: Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants

Liquidator: Nikhil Khatri

Appointment date: December 5, 2019

Australian Green and Gold Olive Processors Limited

ACN: 131 824 907

Firm name: DW Advisory

Liquidator: Cameron Gray

Appointment date: December 4, 2019

Cafe 33 Cairns Pty. Ltd.

ACN: 610 688 312

Firm name: BDO

Liquidator: Todd William Kelly

Appointment date: December 5, 2019

Cliff Morris Pty. Ltd.

ACN: 601 597 497

Firm name: Rodgers Reidy

Liquidator: David Hambleton

Appointment date: December O, 2019

Truck Corp Pty Ltd

ACN: 114 638 489

Firm name: B & T Advisory

Liquidator: Travis Pullen

Appointment date: December 6, 2019

T.J. McCluskey Investments Pty Ltd

ACN: 105 942 783

Firm name: BRI Ferrier

Liquidator: Ian Currie

Appointment date: December 6, 2019

FRICTION MATERIAL DEVELOPMENTS PTY LTD

ACN: 135 683 019

Firm name: Revive Financial

Liquidator: Jarvis Lee Archer

Appointment date: December 6, 2019

Richlands Villas Pty Ltd

ACN: 603 448 835

Firm name: WCT Advisory

Liquidator: Andrew Weatherley

Appointment date: December 9, 2019

Absolute Gates & Fence Designers Pty Ltd

ACN: 011 060 987

Firm name: Bentleys

Liquidator: Tracy Lee Knight

Appointment date: December 6, 2019

Caylamax Recyclers Pty Ltd

ACN: 615 387 114

Firm name: Vincents

Liquidator: Nick Combis

Appointment date: December 6, 2019

Turners Markets Pty Ltd

ACN: 109 733 673

Firm name: Vincents

Liquidator: Nick Combis

Appointment date: December 6, 2019

Health and Mobility Pty Ltd

ACN: 123 425 481

Firm name: Rodgers Reidy

Liquidator: David James Hambleton

Appointment date: December 6, 2019

Pearls Direct Pty Ltd

ACN: 135 376 895

Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants

Liquidator: Lee Crosthwaite

Appointment date: December 9, 2019

Doosal Pty Ltd

ACN: 141 274 357

Firm name: BRI Ferrier

Liquidator: Moira Kathleen Carter

Appointment date: December 9, 2019

Termite Detection and Control Service Pty Ltd

ACN: 103 530 123

Firm name: Pearce & Heers

Liquidator: Mark Pearce and Michael Dullaway

Appointment date: December 10, 2019

AE Investment Queensland

ACN: 624 914 825

Firm name: Chan Naylor

Liquidator: Liam William Bellamy

Appointment date: December 10, 2019

LOADED INVESTMENTS PTY LTD AS TRUSTEE FOR THE LOADED INVESTMENTS TRUST

ACN: 165 146 261

Firm name: McLeod & Partners

Liquidator: Jonathan Paul McLeod and Bill Karageozis

Appointment date: December 10, 2019

NUTRI HITT RAW CAKE SHOP PTY LTD

ACN: 612 632 701

Firm name: Cor Cordis

Liquidator: Matthew Leslie Joiner

Appointment date: December 10, 2019

Jacat Staff Pty Ltd

ACN: 117 384 513

Jacat Brothers Group Pty Ltd

ACN: 119 728 362

E E & J C Gay Pty Ltd

ACN: 009 492 479

Gay Family Holdings Pty Ltd

ACN: 117 038 614

GC & JG Holdings Pty Ltd

ACN: 115 748 760

Firm name: Pearce & Heers

Liquidator: Mark Pearce & Michael Dullaway

Appointment date: December 11, 2019

ACASER PTY LTD

ACN: 130 995 729

Firm name: P A Lucas & Co

Liquidator: Peter Anthony Lucas

Appointment date: December 11, 2019

Dale Investments Pty Ltd

ACN: 009 700 289

Firm name: Pearce & Heers

Liquidator: Mark Pearce & Michael Dullaway

Appointment date: December 12, 2019

Imperial Machinery & Manufacturing Industries Pty. Ltd.

ACN: 010 201 439

Firm name: Vincents

Liquidator: Steven Staatz

Appointment date: December 12, 2019

56 Hood Street Pty Ltd

ACN: 602 201 427

Firm name: HH Advisory

Liquidator: Mohammed Shahin Hussain

Appointment date: December 12, 2019

Don Pancho Beach Resort Limited

ACN: 010 546 317

Firm name: FTI Consulting

Liquidator: Kelly-Anne Trenfield

Appointment date: December 12, 2019

Halcam Pty Ltd

ACN: 054 259 157

Firm name: BRI Ferrier

Liquidator: Stefan Dopking

Appointment date: December 12, 2019

Cleaners Warehouse (Brisbane) Pty Ltd

ACN: 087 356 205

Firm name: Morton's Solvency Accountants

Liquidator: Gavin Charles Morton

Appointment date: December 13, 2019

TS8 Group Pty Ltd

ACN: 153 082 001

Firm name: Vincents Chartered Accountants

Liquidator: Nick Combis

Appointment date: December 13, 2019

Dyamond Developments Pty Ltd

ACN: 066 246 473

Firm name: JIRSCH SUTHERLAND

Liquidator: Sule Arnautovic

Appointment date: December 11, 2019

CondonTreasure Properties Pty Ltd

ACN: 164 674 177

Firm name: Condon Financial

Liquidator: Rory Condon

Appointment date: December 11, 2019

Yarrab Hotel Pty Ltd

ACN: 620 044 457

Firm name: Pilot Partners

Liquidator: Nigel Robert Markey

Appointment date: December 13, 2019

Rescom Solutions Pty Ltd

ACN: 606 073 125

Firm name: Grant Thornton Australia

Liquidator: Cameron Crichton and Michael McCann

Appointment date: December 13, 2019

Coast Quality Rendering Pty Ltd

ACN: 621 553 464

Firm name: B & T Advisory

Liquidator: Travis Pullen

Appointment date: December 16, 2019

Gen3 Media Pty Ltd

ACN: 078 873 079

Firm name: Pearce & Heers

Liquidator: Mark Wiliam Pearce & Michael Dullaway

Appointment date: December 14, 2019

SOUTH EAST RECRUITMENT PTY LTD

ACN: 618 299 200

Firm name: SMB Advisory

Liquidator: Alice Fay Ruhe

Appointment date: December 13, 2019

WYNDHAM ROOFING PTY LTD

ACN: 630 936 186

Firm name: RSM Australia Partners

Liquidator: Mitchell Herrett

Appointment date: December 16, 2019

Brien Brick and Blocklaying Pty Ltd

ACN: 602 984 574

Firm name: Grant Thornton

Liquidator: Graham Killer and Michael McCann

Appointment date: December 13, 2019

UIC Australia Pty Ltd

ACN: 610 322 846

Firm name: Vincents

Liquidator: Steven Staatz

Appointment date: December 16, 2019

DEMPSEY AUSTRALIA PTY LTD

ACN: 059 433 386

Firm name: B & T Advisory

Liquidator: Travis Pullen

Appointment date: December 16, 2019

ED Imports Pty Ltd

ACN: 67 902 749

Firm name: David Clout & Associates

Liquidator: David Lewis Clout and Patricia Talty

Appointment date: December 16, 2019

PDP Group (QLD) Pty Ltd

ACN: 069 059 294

Firm name: Rodgers Reidy

Liquidator: David James Hambleton

Appointment date: December 16, 2019

SILVIE AND CO PTY LTD

ACN: 613 984 142

Firm name: Morton's Solvency Accountants

Liquidator: Gavin Charles Morton

Appointment date: December 16, 2019

LES ECHALOTTES PTY LTD

ACN: 632 267 844

Firm name: SM Solvency Accountants

Liquidator: Brendan Nixon

Appointment date: December 17, 2019

CREATIVE FIRE PTY LTD

ACN: 125 992 832

Firm name: McLeod & Partners

Liquidator: Jonathan Paul McLeod and Bill Karageozis

Appointment date: December 17, 2019

Premji Vasta Alliance Pty Ltd

ACN: 618 933 332

Firm name: B & T Advisory

Liquidator: Travis Pullen

Appointment date: December 18, 2019

Tim Fisher Logistics Pty Ltd

ACN: 118 384 991

Firm name: BCR Advisory

Liquidator: Geoffrey Robert Davis

Appointment date: December 18, 2019

Corrie Holdings Pty. Ltd.

ACN: 009 874 873

Firm name: HLB Mann Judd

Liquidator: Barry Taylor & Chew Mar

Appointment date: December 18, 2019

AKA Plan B Pty Ltd

ACN: 121 585 484

Firm name: BDO

Liquidator: Todd William Kelly

Appointment date: December 18, 2019

Lavtrans Pty Ltd

ACN: 612 626 490

Firm name: Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants

Liquidator: John Joseph Goggin

Appointment date: December 19, 2019

Comston Pty Ltd

ACN: 010 212 316

Firm name: Deloitte Financial Advisory Pty Ltd

Liquidator: David Orr

Appointment date: December 16, 2019

Kedemeke Pty Ltd

ACN: 122 268 795

Firm name: Worrells Solvency & Forensic Accountants

Liquidator: Adam Francis Ward

Appointment date: December 19, 2019

BT Utilities Pty Ltd

ACN: 607 217 596

Firm name: B & T Advisory

Liquidator: Travis Pullen

Appointment date: December 19, 2019

Disco Holdings Pty Ltd

ACN: 608 310 390

Firm name: Kelly-Anne Trenfield

Liquidator: FTI Consulting

Appointment date: December 19, 2019

Auspet & Vet (SA) Pty Ltd

ACN: 058 037 442

Firm name: Morton's Solvency Accountant

Liquidator: Leon Lee

Appointment date: December 20, 2019

Torino Trading Pty Ltd

ACN: 135 344 697

Firm name: Rodgers Reidy

Liquidator: David Hambleton

Appointment date: December 20, 2019

Tradit Pty Ltd

ACN: 117 631 286

Firm name: Rodgers Reidy

Liquidator: David Hambleton

Appointment date: December 20, 2019

Strategic Equity Alliance Pty. Ltd.

ACN: 164 571 546

Firm name: McGrathNicol

Liquidator: Anthony Norman Connelly, William James Harris and Michael John Hill

Appointment date: December 19, 2019

602 969 200 Pty Ltd

ACN: 602 969 200

Firm name: BRI Ferrier

Liquidator: James Taplin; Stefan Dopking

Appointment date: December 20, 2019

NIFTY HOMEWARES PTY LTD

ACN: 167 540 954

Firm name: Mackay Goodwin

Liquidator: Thyge Trafford-Jones

Appointment date: December 23, 2019

MCE ENERGY GROUP PTY LTD

ACN: 615 379 292

Firm name: Dissolve Pty Ltd

Liquidator: Clifford John Sanderson

Appointment date: December 20, 2019

Authentic Asian Pty Ltd

ACN: 625 751 153

Firm name: Vincents

Liquidator: Steven Staatz

Appointment date: December 23, 2019

DATA COMMS 4 YOU PTY LTD

ACN: 141 510 992

Firm name: Mackay Goodwin

Liquidator: Grahame Ward

Appointment date: December 23, 2019

Menniti Constructions (QLD) Pty Ltd

ACN: 152 222 707

Firm name: Rodgers Reidy

Liquidator: David James Hambleton

Appointment date: December 20, 2019

Menniti Holdings Pty. Ltd.

ACN: 087 453 003

Firm name: Rodgers Reidy

Liquidator: David James Hambleton

Appointment date: December 20, 2019

COMPANIES IN ADMINISTRATION

Conveyor & Belting Services Pty Ltd

ACN: 125 049 425

Firm name: Morton's Solvency Accountants

Administrator: Leon Lee

Appointment date: December 3, 2019

Code Name Blessed Pty Ltd

ACN: 629 800 782

Firm name: SM Solvency Accountants

Administrator: Brendan Nixon

Appointment date: December 10, 2019

Warrego Rendering Pty Ltd

ACN: 099 528 364

Firm name: Pilot Partners

Administrator: Nigel Robert Markey and Bradley Vincent Hellen

Appointment date: December 12, 2019

Actus Operations One Pty Ltd

ACN: 165 344 687

Firm name: SM Solvency Accountants

Administrator: Brendan Nixon

Appointment date: December 13, 2019

19 Royal Albert Crescent Pty Ltd

ACN: 621 583 917

Firm name: B & T Advisory

Administrator: Travis Pullen

Appointment date: December 17, 2019

Rusca Bros. Services Pty Ltd

ACN: 154 554 551

Firm name: Shaw Gidley

Administrator: Scott Anthony Newton and Benjamin Joshua Ismay

Appointment date: December 23, 2019

Restored Classics Pty Ltd

ACN: 136 557 536

Firm name: Jirsch Sutherland

Administrator: Christopher John Baskerville

Appointment date: December 24, 2019

Whites Diesels Australia Pty Ltd

ACN: 102 504 487

Firm name: BRI Ferrier

Administrator: Andrew John Cummins and Peter Paul Krejci

Appointment date: December 27, 2019